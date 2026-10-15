49ers Have Bigger Problem Than Pass Rush at Deadline

As the San Francisco 49ers get closer to the trade deadline, there are going to be many suggestions for the team to add a pass rusher. However, as the days get closer to the deadline, it is becoming clearer that the run defense is the area San Francisco must pay attention to.

San Francisco 49ers run defense still could be an issue

The 49ers edge rusher room entered the year thin. However, they just got Mykel Williams back, and they are expected to see Nick Bosa in the lineup any week. In the time that those two were out, they were able to get rookie Romello Height some experience. With Keion White in the mix, they could be set here.

The issue is run defense, particularly along the interior. Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton lead the 49ers in snaps on the interior. They are both much better as pass rushers than run defenders. Odighizuwa has a 66 pass rush grade and 32 run defense grade, per PFF. Halton is at 72 in pass rush grade and 53 in run defense.

Whether the grades are entirely accurate, they do represent the difference in play. The two interior linemen who were supposed to be run defenders were C.J. West and Alfred Collins. Those two are on the IR.

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So far, the 49ers have not had to pay for this. They have been able to gain leads, and teams have to shift away from the run.

That is why they rank 4th in run defense according to EPA/play but 24th in success rate. On a down-by-down basis, the team is giving up yards. However, it is not costing them overall because teams cannot lean on it, and they are not allowing big plays, thanks to Fred Warner and the back end.

Still, they rank 24th in success rate despite not facing a rushing attack in the top 15 so far this season. That includes the Rams, who have improved, but trailed against San Francisco and veered away from the running game.

Miami, Seattle, Denver, and Arizona have all had problems in their run game for one reason or another. At some point, the team is going to face a team that is able to move the ball and stick to running the ball against the 49ers. Until then, the 49ers will try to find a solution on the front line.