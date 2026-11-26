As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for Thanksgiving, there are plenty of things for the fans to get excited about. What are some of the biggest reasons to be thankful for the 2026 49ers?

5 Reasons San Francisco 49ers Should be Thankful in 2026

The 49ers are healthier this year than last year

Sure, the 49ers have not been healthy this year. They have had plenty of issues. At the same time, it looked worse at this point last year. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are back. They were unsure how healthy Brock Purdy was. George Kittle and Mykel Williams suffered season-ending injuries.

They got through a lot of injuries, and right now Colton McKivitz is the only impactful starter who will not be there for a playoff run.

The team made big moves

The 49ers offseason was a hit. They added Mike Evans and Osa Odighizua. Both players have impacted both sides of the football. The draft found them role players, but Kaelon Black, Romello Height, Jaden Dugger, and James Thompson have carved out roles.

Then, the additions of DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen have them trending up. This was a huge success.

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Kyle Shanahan found Brock Purdy

49ers fans have to sit back and reflect and feel satisfied that Shanahan finally found his quarterback of the future. There were questions as recently as last year when he suffered his injury, and the team held firm with Mac Jones. However, at his best, Purdy is an MVP candidate, and that is showing this year. The 49ers have had a head coach and quarterback together for a long time. That is huge.

Raheem Morris hit the ground running

The 49ers lost Robert Saleh, who got promoted to being an NFL head coach. The defense did not take a hit and might even be better with Morris. Morris made the right moves, the right changes, and could be a head coach in a few years again after what he did.

Division Rivals Struggling

The 49ers' start is hot, but the division rivals who were so tough last year do not look as daunting. Sam Darnold has seen the clock strike midnight, and the Los Angeles Rams do not appear healthy enough to make a serious postseason run. San Francisco has beaten both teams once already and will be favored against them both the second time around. Things are falling into place.