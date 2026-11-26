5 Things the 49ers Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
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As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for Thanksgiving, there are plenty of things for the fans to get excited about. What are some of the biggest reasons to be thankful for the 2026 49ers?
5 Reasons San Francisco 49ers Should be Thankful in 2026
The 49ers are healthier this year than last year
Sure, the 49ers have not been healthy this year. They have had plenty of issues. At the same time, it looked worse at this point last year. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are back. They were unsure how healthy Brock Purdy was. George Kittle and Mykel Williams suffered season-ending injuries.
They got through a lot of injuries, and right now Colton McKivitz is the only impactful starter who will not be there for a playoff run.
The team made big moves
The 49ers offseason was a hit. They added Mike Evans and Osa Odighizua. Both players have impacted both sides of the football. The draft found them role players, but Kaelon Black, Romello Height, Jaden Dugger, and James Thompson have carved out roles.
Then, the additions of DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen have them trending up. This was a huge success.
Kyle Shanahan found Brock Purdy
49ers fans have to sit back and reflect and feel satisfied that Shanahan finally found his quarterback of the future. There were questions as recently as last year when he suffered his injury, and the team held firm with Mac Jones. However, at his best, Purdy is an MVP candidate, and that is showing this year. The 49ers have had a head coach and quarterback together for a long time. That is huge.
Raheem Morris hit the ground running
The 49ers lost Robert Saleh, who got promoted to being an NFL head coach. The defense did not take a hit and might even be better with Morris. Morris made the right moves, the right changes, and could be a head coach in a few years again after what he did.
Division Rivals Struggling
The 49ers' start is hot, but the division rivals who were so tough last year do not look as daunting. Sam Darnold has seen the clock strike midnight, and the Los Angeles Rams do not appear healthy enough to make a serious postseason run. San Francisco has beaten both teams once already and will be favored against them both the second time around. Things are falling into place.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley