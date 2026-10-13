Skip to main content
All 49ers

49ers Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

A big move is coming, right?
Parker Hurley|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

San Francisco 49ers

With the trade deadline less than a month away, it is a good time to set a big board of the best names that will be available for the San Francisco 49ers. Who will the team want to trade for?

San Francisco 49ers Trade Big Board 

Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas 

The former first-round pick has not found the right scheme fit since a coaching staff change. A change of scenery would help.

Jerry Jeudy 

The young receivers in Cleveland have made Jeudy expendable despite the Browns' fast start. 

Quentin Johnston 

Johnston is a first-round pick with some production last year. He is big, physical, and fast and could be strong in a Kyle Shanahan offense. The Chargers are 0-5, so could be selling. 

Tight End 

Cade Otton 

The Bucs are 1-4, and Otton is not a key piece of the offense. The 49ers would have to absorb his cap hit, and he would be a number two tight end. Still, the 49ers' skill player depth is thin, and the team has the cap space to make this move. 

Greg Dulcich 

Miami is 0-5 and could trade a strong replacement for Jake Tonges. 

John Bates 

This would be more of an upgrade over Luke Farrell. Bates is on the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-3-1. 

49ers
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge Rusher

Khalil Mack 

Mack makes the most sense of any player. He is on a one-year deal and playing for a 0-5 team. His addition could be as impactful as Mike Evans. 

Yaya Diaby 

Diaby is young and about to enter free agency for the first time. The Bucs are likely to move on, and the 49ers can get a sneak peek at a potential free agent. 

Josh Sweat

The contract of Sweat, combined with being a division rival, makes it harder to see a trade. 

Josh Uche

Uche is not a traditional 49ers pass rusher, but he would fit more with how Raheem Morris runs things. 

Defensive Line 

Daron Payne 

A high-end name on a struggling team. This is the biggest swing for the fences.

Vita Vea 

The 49ers were tied to Vea this summer. Now that Tampa Bay is 1-4, will talks resurface?

Zach Sieler

Miami is 0-5, and while Sieler is under team control through 2029, that could draw a strong return. 

A’Shawn Robinson

This is a cheaper option than Vea on the same team. 

Dante Stills 

Another inter-division option, although the Cardinals should move him if the price is right.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Share on XFollow parkerhurley
Home/News