49ers Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

With the trade deadline less than a month away, it is a good time to set a big board of the best names that will be available for the San Francisco 49ers. Who will the team want to trade for?

San Francisco 49ers Trade Big Board

Wide Receiver

Brian Thomas

The former first-round pick has not found the right scheme fit since a coaching staff change. A change of scenery would help.

Jerry Jeudy

The young receivers in Cleveland have made Jeudy expendable despite the Browns' fast start.

Quentin Johnston

Johnston is a first-round pick with some production last year. He is big, physical, and fast and could be strong in a Kyle Shanahan offense. The Chargers are 0-5, so could be selling.

Tight End

Cade Otton

The Bucs are 1-4, and Otton is not a key piece of the offense. The 49ers would have to absorb his cap hit, and he would be a number two tight end. Still, the 49ers' skill player depth is thin, and the team has the cap space to make this move.

Greg Dulcich

Miami is 0-5 and could trade a strong replacement for Jake Tonges.

John Bates

This would be more of an upgrade over Luke Farrell. Bates is on the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-3-1.

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Edge Rusher

Khalil Mack

Mack makes the most sense of any player. He is on a one-year deal and playing for a 0-5 team. His addition could be as impactful as Mike Evans.

Yaya Diaby

Diaby is young and about to enter free agency for the first time. The Bucs are likely to move on, and the 49ers can get a sneak peek at a potential free agent.

Josh Sweat

The contract of Sweat, combined with being a division rival, makes it harder to see a trade.

Josh Uche

Uche is not a traditional 49ers pass rusher, but he would fit more with how Raheem Morris runs things.

Defensive Line

Daron Payne

A high-end name on a struggling team. This is the biggest swing for the fences.

Vita Vea

The 49ers were tied to Vea this summer. Now that Tampa Bay is 1-4, will talks resurface?

Zach Sieler

Miami is 0-5, and while Sieler is under team control through 2029, that could draw a strong return.

A’Shawn Robinson

This is a cheaper option than Vea on the same team.

Dante Stills

Another inter-division option, although the Cardinals should move him if the price is right.