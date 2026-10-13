49ers Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost
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With the trade deadline less than a month away, it is a good time to set a big board of the best names that will be available for the San Francisco 49ers. Who will the team want to trade for?
San Francisco 49ers Trade Big Board
Wide Receiver
Brian Thomas
The former first-round pick has not found the right scheme fit since a coaching staff change. A change of scenery would help.
Jerry Jeudy
The young receivers in Cleveland have made Jeudy expendable despite the Browns' fast start.
Quentin Johnston
Johnston is a first-round pick with some production last year. He is big, physical, and fast and could be strong in a Kyle Shanahan offense. The Chargers are 0-5, so could be selling.
Tight End
Cade Otton
The Bucs are 1-4, and Otton is not a key piece of the offense. The 49ers would have to absorb his cap hit, and he would be a number two tight end. Still, the 49ers' skill player depth is thin, and the team has the cap space to make this move.
Greg Dulcich
Miami is 0-5 and could trade a strong replacement for Jake Tonges.
John Bates
This would be more of an upgrade over Luke Farrell. Bates is on the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-3-1.
Edge Rusher
Khalil Mack
Mack makes the most sense of any player. He is on a one-year deal and playing for a 0-5 team. His addition could be as impactful as Mike Evans.
Yaya Diaby
Diaby is young and about to enter free agency for the first time. The Bucs are likely to move on, and the 49ers can get a sneak peek at a potential free agent.
Josh Sweat
The contract of Sweat, combined with being a division rival, makes it harder to see a trade.
Josh Uche
Uche is not a traditional 49ers pass rusher, but he would fit more with how Raheem Morris runs things.
Defensive Line
Daron Payne
A high-end name on a struggling team. This is the biggest swing for the fences.
Vita Vea
The 49ers were tied to Vea this summer. Now that Tampa Bay is 1-4, will talks resurface?
Zach Sieler
Miami is 0-5, and while Sieler is under team control through 2029, that could draw a strong return.
A’Shawn Robinson
This is a cheaper option than Vea on the same team.
Dante Stills
Another inter-division option, although the Cardinals should move him if the price is right.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley