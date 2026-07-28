49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says He was at Fault in his Car Crash
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Last night, I reported that Kyle Shanahan was holding a cell phone during his car crash on July 14, but that he was not at fault. I got this information from a public government website.
On Tuesday, Shanahan called the 49ers' beat writers into his office in Santa Clara to set the record straight. The website got it wrong, Shanahan said. There was a clerical error. He was at fault for the crash, not the other driver. He said this through tears.
"I was driving," Shanahan said. "I was going 20 miles per hour. I was not on my phone, but I dropped my phone, and it was stuck in my seats. It was on my lap, and it slid off. I went down to look for it. I took my eyes off the road for two seconds, and as I was coming up, the airbags hit me in my face. It broke my nose, and they said the visor really gashed me."
Shanahan passed around a picture of his face when he was in the hospital to all the beat writers. In person, he looked handsome with a few scars. In the picture, he looked completely unrecognizable.
"I hit her," he said. "I took my eyes off the road to look at my phone, and my car veered into someone. It's one of those roads where there's no forgiveness. The impact was so violent. I'll never forget it."
As Shanahan spoke, he closed his eyes and shook his head. He seemed traumatized and in pain, particularly from the concussion he suffered during the crash.
In retrospect, the 49ers probably should have been transparent sooner. Clearly, Shanahan didn't want the other driver to get blamed or identified, and for two weeks, no one was blamed. But when the government website misreported who was at fault, Shanahan's conscience compelled him to set the record straight.
I respect Shanahan for calling us into his office and telling us face to face what really happened. That took character and vulnerability. I've never seen him be so humble and human because I don't have a relationship with him. I see the side of himself that he projects to the world. The tough coach who has all the answers.
Today, he showed a side of himself I've never seen. I have a feeling this crash has changed him forever, and maybe for the better. A near-death experience can have that effect.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn