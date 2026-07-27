How Chris Foerster Learned About 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Crash
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Training camp is underway for the 2026 season, but it has a different start and tone for the San Francisco 49ers than in previous years.
That, of course, is due to Kyle Shanahan being involved in a crash two weeks ago, in which he suffered a concussion, a broken nose, injuries to both hands, multiple broken ribs and required 40 stitches to his face.
He's reportedly still battling the effects of the concussion, which clearly indicates he's not yet healthy or safe enough to return to work normally.
While the 49ers expect him to be fully involved by Week 1 of the season, if not way sooner, the incident has understandably had a significant impact on some of those closest to him, including assistant head coach Chris Foerster.
"Yeah, I’m not going to cry up here in this first one, okay? So, tough question," he admitted to the media when sharing how he felt when he heard the news.
"I’m not afraid to cry, but the thing is the guy – he’s family to me, this whole organization. Kyle, I’ve known Kyle for a long time. He’s one of my best friends in the world by far.
"There’s not many people that I call a friend for a lot of reasons, and Kyle’s one of them. He and his wife, Mandy, are like family to me. This organization did some things for me and pulled me in at a time in my life when nobody would really want to be with me.
"And Kyle, along with John and the whole York family have stood by me and that loyalty’s never going to be forgotten. He’s a close, close friend, and it scares the crap out of you when something like this happens to somebody so close.
"And I can only imagine – I was thinking the day after, Mandy, I’m thinking, his wife, I felt like, gosh, what’s she going through to pull up and whatever the situation? I’m not sure of all the details, but I just think the whole thing is just very, very tough and it was difficult for me, obviously.”
In situations like this, a great deal of credit should go to those who have stepped up in Shanahan's absence, just as the players have done when teammates have been sidelined by injuries.
It remains to be seen when Shanahan will be able to resume his normal activities, but most importantly, his health and well-being should always come first.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal