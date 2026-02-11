49ers TE George Kittle Could Return Sooner Than Expected in 2026

An early George Kittle comeback in 2026 would be a huge boost for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kittle’s Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles was the biggest setback of his career in a 2025 season already plagued by multiple long-term injuries.

Despite the lengthy recovery from his nasty injury, he provided a key update that could see him return sooner than expected.

"They didn't have to drill into my heel. Where the repair was is where there's more blood flow. And so, it takes some time off the recovery," shared Kittle.

"I'm literally only in this when I'm outside of my house. The nice thing, too, is my trainers are coming to me right now, which is really convenient. But I do a whole bunch of iso-holds, ankle stuff. Basically, I have like a three-inch heel lift in my boot right now, so I can stand up on this right now and just kind of hang out.

"But walking, we're not doing that yet. I'll be in a shoe next week, and I'll be back and forth between a shoe and a boot. And then, I'm on crutches for like another two to three, four weeks, and then, I'm rolling again."

With this key update, George Kittle eyes Week 1 return

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

An Achilles injury always takes time to heal, but because it wasn’t as severe as it could have been, Kittle could be ready for Week 1 as he will enter his 10th NFL season.

"I don't think Kittle's Achilles tendon tear will keep him out for all of or even most of next season," wrote 49ers Insider Matt Barrows .

"In fact, he's aiming to be back by Week 1 (though that seems less likely if the team opens the season with a 16-hour flight to Australia)."

There’s no confirmation yet on whether the 49ers will play in Australia in Week 1, although it would make sense given the gruelling travel and logistical demands. Regardless, targeting a return for the season opener after the most injury-plagued season of his career should be commended.

There will be some questions about how Kittle performs for the rest of his career, but he already ranks second in franchise history in total receptions. He won't ever reach Jerry Rice, but he is also closing in on Terrell Owens in receiving yards and the franchise record for touchdowns by a tight end.

Kittle will be an extremely intriguing storyline in 2026.

