George Kittle Finds Silver Lining in 49ers’ Australia Season Opener

The San Francisco 49ers are moving closer to the new season after the NFL Draft.

The 49ers have made the vast majority of their roster moves, with the focus now shifting to preparation for training camp and preseason.

To open the season, however, they will play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. It's already well documented what head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks on the matter.

George Kittle shares his two cents on the fixture

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The 49ers will play a major role in the NFL’s global expansion in 2026, opening the season in Melbourne before returning to Mexico City later in the year for their first game there since 2022.

Kittle weighed in and sees both the positives and negatives, stating, "I'm both," shared Kittle to CNBC reporter Alex Sherman.

"I think that some of the international travel is excessive. There's nothing natural about hopping on a plane for 15 hours.

"But it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'll probably never get an opportunity to play in Australia again, football for the San Francisco 49ers.

"So it's like, why not make the most of it? I'm going to enjoy myself. I've never been to Australia. I've heard amazing things about their love of the game of football."

Kittle’s rehab from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles is progressing well, with the 32-year-old aiming to be ready for Week 1 in Australia.

George Kittle loved playing in previous international games

Nov 21, 2022; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Estadio Azteca. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images | Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

As mentioned, San Francisco will face an even tougher stretch when they travel to Mexico City later in the season. While the timing of that game has yet to be confirmed, their schedule is already shaping up to be challenging.

That said, Kittle, who played in the 2022 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, said the experience was both unique and special.

"It was the most fun I've had in another stadium, just how loud it was, how they watched the game, how they cheer for you, how much pride they take in being good fans," admitted Kittle.

"And so, I know it's going to be amazing. The travel is what it is, but I'm not going to really be able to do it again, so I might as well make the most of it."

Time will tell how much involvement Kittle will have at the start of the season, but his take on international games carries weight.