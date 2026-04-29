George Kittle Finds Silver Lining in 49ers’ Australia Season Opener
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The San Francisco 49ers are moving closer to the new season after the NFL Draft.
The 49ers have made the vast majority of their roster moves, with the focus now shifting to preparation for training camp and preseason.
To open the season, however, they will play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams. It's already well documented what head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks on the matter.
George Kittle shares his two cents on the fixture
The 49ers will play a major role in the NFL’s global expansion in 2026, opening the season in Melbourne before returning to Mexico City later in the year for their first game there since 2022.
Kittle weighed in and sees both the positives and negatives, stating, "I'm both," shared Kittle to CNBC reporter Alex Sherman.
"I think that some of the international travel is excessive. There's nothing natural about hopping on a plane for 15 hours.
"But it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I'll probably never get an opportunity to play in Australia again, football for the San Francisco 49ers.
"So it's like, why not make the most of it? I'm going to enjoy myself. I've never been to Australia. I've heard amazing things about their love of the game of football."
Kittle’s rehab from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles is progressing well, with the 32-year-old aiming to be ready for Week 1 in Australia.
George Kittle loved playing in previous international games
As mentioned, San Francisco will face an even tougher stretch when they travel to Mexico City later in the season. While the timing of that game has yet to be confirmed, their schedule is already shaping up to be challenging.
That said, Kittle, who played in the 2022 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, said the experience was both unique and special.
"It was the most fun I've had in another stadium, just how loud it was, how they watched the game, how they cheer for you, how much pride they take in being good fans," admitted Kittle.
"And so, I know it's going to be amazing. The travel is what it is, but I'm not going to really be able to do it again, so I might as well make the most of it."
Time will tell how much involvement Kittle will have at the start of the season, but his take on international games carries weight.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal