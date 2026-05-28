49ers RB Isaac Guerendo's Roster Spot in Jeopardy After Latest Injury

This isn't the start that running back Isaac Guerendo wanted for OTAs.

Kyle Shanahan revealed today that the third-year running back tore his pectoral muscle a month ago while lifting weights. He's estimated to return by the end of training camp.

Now, it makes sense as to why the 49ers signed two running backs today, Jemar Jefferson and Jordan Mims, to the roster. Guerendo will be missing in action for a long time.

That puts his roster spot in serious jeopardy. He was already on the outside looking in. He needed to string together an impressive training camp to remain on the team.

However, I think it's a foregone conclusion that the 49ers will cut Guerendo. This was my belief well before his injury occurred, but now it's without a doubt. His 49ers tenure will inevitably end.

Panic mode for Isaac Guerendo

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you're Guerendo, you're officially in panic mode. This is yet another injury he's sustained, making him a borderline injury-prone player.

The 49ers are heading toward cutting him, and since he didn't play in 2025, his NFL career may be coming to an end. Guerendo had a promising rookie season in limited action.

His speed was amazing, and he had a bit of pass-catching ability. Guerendo's highlight game in his rookie year came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

He carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards, two rushing touchdowns, and two catches for 50 yards. He lit up the Bears in that game, and it seemed the 49ers had an impressive talent in their ranks.

But he failed to capitalize on it during training camp last year before suffering a hamstring injury. Not a single media member who attended 49ers training camp was high on Guerendo. He fell flat on his face.

Eventually, he found himself in the doghouse and has never been seen since. Once the 49ers drafted Kaelon Black, his fate was written.

It'll be Black and Jordan James who will back up and relieve Christian McCaffrey this upcoming season. Guerendo will need to lock in once he's recovered from his torn pectoral muscle.

And that's assuming the 49ers don't put him on the Injured Reserve list. Guerendo is yet another example of why the 49ers are foolish for drafting running backs in the fourth round or earlier.

Hopefully, that trend gets bucked by Black and James this season.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.