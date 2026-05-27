Kyle Shanahan Doubles Down on 49ers Reducing Christian McCaffrey's Usage
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If you watched Christian McCaffrey do it all for the San Francisco 49ers last year, then you probably received second-hand exhaustion like me.
That's how insane and absurd McCaffrey's workload was, but it was largely because the 49ers didn't have a choice. This year, they do. Or rather, they need to.
Kyle Shanahan has shared before that the 49ers want McCaffrey's usage reduced. However, it's not the first time he's said that. He could just be giving empty words again.
But this year, it's been different. Shanahan has maintained this stance throughout the offseason. He doubled down on that when he recently appeared on The Tom Tolbert Show.
Shanahan upholds consistent stance with McCaffrey
“I think it's always important. Last year was the worst we had been at it," Shanahan said. "One of the most amazing years I have seen by a guy in terms of just heart. The fact that he could get his body ready every Sunday for 17 weeks was amazing to me. And the load he had to carry with all the injuries and issues we had at receiver, he was such a pivotal part in the pass game and obviously the run game. For him to be able to make it through was huge.
But that’s not what we want for him. I want him to have more juice. I want him to be fresher. He doesn’t have to take that beating when it’s unnecessary. I’m hoping we can have some other guys step up more this year so you don’t feel like you need him on the field every play. He’s never going to want to hear that. If you insinuate that, he will be extremely insulted by me, but I hope he truly believes it’s for his best because I believe that. Hopefully, we'll be able to do that better this year."
It's fantastic that Shanahan is consistent in wanting McCaffrey's workload reduced. He's kept this up since the 49ers' season ended. That's more than he's ever done before.
Part of why they drafted Kaelon Black was to help with that. That only supports his stance, even though it is a risky plan to have Black and essentially another rookie, Jordan James, as backup to McCaffrey.
All it will take is a few snaps for Black and James to miss the running lane for Shanahan to become fed up with them. That will lead to McCaffrey being heavily utilized again.
Or maybe the 49ers throw it a bit more since they have the weapons for an effective aerial attack. In any case, McCaffrey's workload needs to be reduced if the 49ers want him at his best.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN