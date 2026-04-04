Why RB Isaac Guerendo is on Borrowed Time With the 49ers

One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers didn't ease up on Christian McCaffrey's workload last season was that they didn't have a running back with a similar skill set.

Meaning they didn't have a player with pass-catching ability. Brian Robinson Jr. was the primary backup and is a solid runner, but he has zero talent as a receiver. It's a wasted play if he's used as one.

The only capable player, a healthy one since Jordan James was behind, was Isaac Guerendo. You would've thought the 49ers would have involved Guerendo more in 2025 after his rookie season.

He proved to be capable with his limited opportunities. Yet, the 49ers never considered him. Kyle Shanahan shared why that was the case at the NFL annual meeting, which gives the impression that Guerendo is on borrowed time.

Shanahan sounds off on Guerendo

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He just wasn't our second-best runner last year," Shanahan said. "Isaac got his opportunities as a rookie when people got hurt. He did very good with those opportunities. This is the first year that I can remember coaching that not one of our running backs got hurt. You know, our starter was healthy the whole year, and Brian Robinson was healthy the whole year.

"I always thought Isaac was going to get that opportunity where Christian's going to go out at some time in this game. It might be an injury, and Isaac will come to take over that game plan. But Christian was a warrior. He stayed healthy all year and it just never came to fruition."

The 49ers want to help McCaffrey out more. They didn't sign a veteran during the first week of free agency, and there isn't anyone viable left over now.

So, the 49ers will have to rock with what they currently have, which is James, Guerendo, and Patrick Taylor Jr. This alone isn't enough, so expect the 49ers to draft another running back.

When they do, it'll put Guerendo on notice. Taylor is a glorified special teams player, so the 49ers are unlikely to cut ties with him after they just re-signed him.

And James isn't going anywhere either. Guerendo is a prime candidate to be cut during training camp. Not a single time during Shanahan's comments did he say he believed in Guerendo to step up.

He DID say that about James in a previous comment. It seems he's checked out on Guerendo after he didn't maximize his opportunities in training camp last year.

I would be shocked if Guerendo makes it on the 53-man roster or even the 49ers' practice squad.

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