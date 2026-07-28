Raheem Morris is Impressed With How This 49ers Player is Performing

One of the best parts about training camp is seeing which players are able to step up, especially when their job is on the line.

For the San Francisco 49ers, that player is cornerback Renardo Green. His starting job was put on the line this offseason after the 49ers added a few players to the position.

The 49ers believe that a competition for the starting role is what will get the best out of Green after he was underwhelming last season.

So far, their belief is correct, as Green has been performing well and impressing defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

What Morris is seeing from Green early on

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's showing it. He's shown the ability to go out there and play at an elite level from off, from bump,” Morris said. “He's shown the ability to be able to take it from the classroom to the field. He made a big time play today. He’s showing up in a big way.

“He showed up at OTA days. He's exciting. He's got great length. He's got great ball skills. He's got all the ability in the world. And now as you say, time to go out there and do it. So, let him keep continuing to do and continue to grow and continue to play and I think get the best out of players.”

This is an excellent development for Green. He needed to start out training camp strong and get Morris to notice him. He’s succeeded so far, which is a great sign that the competition is working.

However, there’s still a lot of time left for him to falter. He needs to continue to maintain this level he’s on and ascend as the weeks go by. A few practices won’t be enough to name him the starter.

Green has to fend off Jack Jones and rookie Ephesians Prysock. If those two are looking solid and impressing Morris as well, then he’s going to feel some heat. Now, if it’s close, I believe he’ll get the nod to start.

He’ll likely be on a short leash if that’s the case, which he must avoid. So far, he’s started on the right foot and is “showing up” well, as Morris said. If he keeps this up, his starting role will remain.

I don’t believe Green will lose this battle. He is the better talent between Jones and Prysock. He’s showing it thus far and proving the 49ers right in putting some heat on his seat.

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