49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Describes Uncanny Bond With Dre Greenlaw

The famed San Francisco 49ers linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is back in 2026.

Who knows what 2026 will bring and whether Greenlaw will be the same player he was prior to his Achilles injury. It’s been a tough few years for him, with injuries restricting his time on the field, but reconnecting with Fred Warner might just be the catalyst for a major career renaissance.

Fred Warner: There's an 'unspoken connection' between Dre Greenlaw and me on the field

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The reunion is something both Warner and Greenlaw are elated about. The chemistry they had built from 2019 to 2023 made them arguably the best linebacker duo in the league for a reason.

“Dre, you know, he was just, man, a little Arkansas cat. Just humble, hungry, ready to prove himself. You know, the one thing you never had to doubt about Dre was his love for the game, his ability to smack you. You know what I'm saying? He ain't never been afraid to hit," said Warner on the San Francisco 49ers YouTube Series 'The Build'.

“He does it with the best of them and has obviously progressed into now one of the best in the business.

“You know, when you have a genuine care and love for somebody, like that's going to show on the field. And with both of us over the years, we've had an unspoken language of like just kind of knowing where one another is going to be. So that's awesome.

“Like when you have that feel and I feel like that just comes along with time, repetition. You know, we both play with our instincts and let that kind of show on the field.

“We both play with our emotion. I think that's what people feel when we're out there. They can tell that we're passionate about what we do and we're not afraid to show it."

One year away isn't a long time in the league, and it's something Greenlaw could need to get back to his pre-2024 level. Warner is expected to have another great season after 2025 ended with a season-ending injury in Week 6. Both haven't reached 30 yet, so are more or less entering their prime years.

Greenlaw has more to prove, but even if he is close to his pre-injury level, the 49ers will likely give him an extension to his one-year prove it deal.