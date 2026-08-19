49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Describes Uncanny Bond With Dre Greenlaw
In this story:
The famed San Francisco 49ers linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw is back in 2026.
Who knows what 2026 will bring and whether Greenlaw will be the same player he was prior to his Achilles injury. It’s been a tough few years for him, with injuries restricting his time on the field, but reconnecting with Fred Warner might just be the catalyst for a major career renaissance.
Fred Warner: There's an 'unspoken connection' between Dre Greenlaw and me on the field
The reunion is something both Warner and Greenlaw are elated about. The chemistry they had built from 2019 to 2023 made them arguably the best linebacker duo in the league for a reason.
“Dre, you know, he was just, man, a little Arkansas cat. Just humble, hungry, ready to prove himself. You know, the one thing you never had to doubt about Dre was his love for the game, his ability to smack you. You know what I'm saying? He ain't never been afraid to hit," said Warner on the San Francisco 49ers YouTube Series 'The Build'.
“He does it with the best of them and has obviously progressed into now one of the best in the business.
“You know, when you have a genuine care and love for somebody, like that's going to show on the field. And with both of us over the years, we've had an unspoken language of like just kind of knowing where one another is going to be. So that's awesome.
“Like when you have that feel and I feel like that just comes along with time, repetition. You know, we both play with our instincts and let that kind of show on the field.
“We both play with our emotion. I think that's what people feel when we're out there. They can tell that we're passionate about what we do and we're not afraid to show it."
One year away isn't a long time in the league, and it's something Greenlaw could need to get back to his pre-2024 level. Warner is expected to have another great season after 2025 ended with a season-ending injury in Week 6. Both haven't reached 30 yet, so are more or less entering their prime years.
Greenlaw has more to prove, but even if he is close to his pre-injury level, the 49ers will likely give him an extension to his one-year prove it deal.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal