49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Reveals His Initial First Impression of Fred Warner

Streets won't forget the San Francisco 49ers linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.

It’s even more special with Greenlaw back in the City by the Bay after spending a year away with the Denver Broncos. From 2019 to 2023, both established themselves as one of the best pairings in the league.

Dre Greenlaw highlights Fred Warner's influence

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) and outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrate after a incomplete pass to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) in the overtime period of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Warner was drafted in the third round back in 2018, with Greenlaw following a year later when the 49ers chose him in the fifth round in 2019.

Greenlaw recalled being struck by Warner's attitude and application to playing the game, in turn motivating him to raise his own standards. Warner became someone Greenlaw could both learn from and compete with, creating a brotherly rivalry that ultimately brought the best out of both of them.

“I just remember that whole season like, who was this 54? Like, you knew who he was, but it's like this dude, he looked like he the best linebacker out there," Greenlaw stated on the San Francisco 49ers YouTube Series 'The Build'.

“As a competitor, as a person that just wants to be the best and aspires to be the best, I love the competition, you know what I mean? But it's such a brotherly competition because you want him the ball, like you want to punch every ball out.

"Like you [are] just capable of making every single play out there and it's like you just feed off of it because it's like I want to do that too.

“Fred, he's just the type of guy that if he see that you want to be good and you [are] putting the work and the effort into it and [have] just the right intentions, like he's more than willing to help you. So, it just kind of built from there."

Greenlaw's competitive nature, energy and intensity are among his biggest strengths. If he brings that the 49ers should get a good return on their investment as they offered him a one-year prove-it deal because of his lack of game time since his Achilles injury in the Super Bowl.

Being back alongside Warner should certainly help, but Greenlaw’s comments also provide an interesting insight into the role Warner plays in cultivating the culture and standards within the organization.

Warner is likely one great season away from a place in the Hall of Fame when his career is over. A Super Bowl ring will guarantee his place in Canton.