49ers LB Fred Warner Vows to Be Better Than Ever in 2026
The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season can be considered a success despite going another year without winning the ultimate prize in football.
The season could have gone completely the other way early on. Nick Bosa suffered another torn ACL in Week 3, and Fred Warner broke his ankle in Week 6, ending his season.
Had the 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game, Warner’s return to the field would have marked an incredible comeback.
Throughout his recovery, Warner’s determination to return and help the organization was on full display, especially after what was the biggest personal setback of his NFL career.
Fred Warner promises 2026 will be his best year in the NFL
Warner is entering his prime years, and in the small snapshot of his 2025 season, he set franchise records, surpassing even Patrick Willis.
Now, into 2026 and fully healthy, the 49ers will deal with a Warner who looks hungrier than ever to succeed. He’s always geared up for the season, even though it’s still months away.
"The focus for this season offseason, my complete and utter focus for this offseason. Only two things: that's spending time with my family, of course, and being back better than I ever before going into next season," shared Warner on his video podcast Real Ones: The League.
"So what does that mean? What is that going to require? That's going to require a whole different type of work. Just another type of intentionality to my training, the things I'm doing, the things I'm putting in my body, all that stuff gotta get dialled in to make sure I'm at my tip top best going into next year."
He added that he’s found ways to further unlock athleticism and gain extra edges in training, which should ultimately help him in key moments next season.
"Ever since making my first All-Pro team back in 2020, I thought I could just do the exact same thing that I did that year going into next season, and it would help me do the exact same thing I did last season.
"That's completely the incorrect way of thinking: you have to now search for things that are better than how you did them before."
2026 will be Warner’s ninth season with the 49ers, and he returns to restore key defensive elements that were missing last year. Beyond that, he’s more than just a mentor for the rookies entering their sophomore seasons.
