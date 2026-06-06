49ers LT Trent Williams Drops Huge Retirement Hint

The San Francisco 49ers should have used their first-round pick on an offensive lineman in this year's draft.

But they didn't. The front office decided to bring in depth pieces in the later rounds, and time will tell on how that will work out for them.

Left tackle Trent Williams signed a restructured contract that keeps him in San Francisco for the next two seasons, but the almost certain future Hall of Famer understands the end of his career is approaching.

Williams will turn 38 in July before the start of training camp, and while he remains committed to playing, he has begun to acknowledge that his time in the NFL may not last much longer.

“I still feel like I’ve got some good football left in me, and I’d rather walk away while I’m still playing at a high level than get run out of the league," shared Williams to media on Wednesday.

"It’s been a long journey. My daughter was born a few months before I got drafted, and now I’m heading into Year 17 while she’s about to turn 17 herself.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) waits outside the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"As a father, you look up and realize how much time has passed. In a lot of ways, it feels like I’ve watched her grow up from a distance because of the demands of this job.

"Part of me thinks about being there when she goes off to college in a couple of years. I want to be accessible. I don’t want to hover, but I want to be close. I don’t want to be at a joint practice somewhere when she’s moving into school or going through those big life moments."

It's a wake-up call for the 49ers to get their act together and find a replacement or strengthening to the point that gives Brock Purdy as much protection as possible.

That said, Williams shared that the retirement rumors that circulated around him were simply untrue. Despite the speculation, the veteran tackle said he always believed he had a few more years left in him and never viewed last season as his final one.

“I’ve always been fully committed to playing these next few years. Last season, I never thought it could be my last. Despite what people may have believed, I always felt like I had a couple more years left in me," he added.

Looks like two more seasons with Williams, so it's time to start thinking ahead.