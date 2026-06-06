49ers LT Trent Williams Drops Huge Retirement Hint
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The San Francisco 49ers should have used their first-round pick on an offensive lineman in this year's draft.
But they didn't. The front office decided to bring in depth pieces in the later rounds, and time will tell on how that will work out for them.
Left tackle Trent Williams signed a restructured contract that keeps him in San Francisco for the next two seasons, but the almost certain future Hall of Famer understands the end of his career is approaching.
Williams will turn 38 in July before the start of training camp, and while he remains committed to playing, he has begun to acknowledge that his time in the NFL may not last much longer.
“I still feel like I’ve got some good football left in me, and I’d rather walk away while I’m still playing at a high level than get run out of the league," shared Williams to media on Wednesday.
"It’s been a long journey. My daughter was born a few months before I got drafted, and now I’m heading into Year 17 while she’s about to turn 17 herself.
"As a father, you look up and realize how much time has passed. In a lot of ways, it feels like I’ve watched her grow up from a distance because of the demands of this job.
"Part of me thinks about being there when she goes off to college in a couple of years. I want to be accessible. I don’t want to hover, but I want to be close. I don’t want to be at a joint practice somewhere when she’s moving into school or going through those big life moments."
It's a wake-up call for the 49ers to get their act together and find a replacement or strengthening to the point that gives Brock Purdy as much protection as possible.
That said, Williams shared that the retirement rumors that circulated around him were simply untrue. Despite the speculation, the veteran tackle said he always believed he had a few more years left in him and never viewed last season as his final one.
“I’ve always been fully committed to playing these next few years. Last season, I never thought it could be my last. Despite what people may have believed, I always felt like I had a couple more years left in me," he added.
Looks like two more seasons with Williams, so it's time to start thinking ahead.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal