Competition is what the San Francisco 49ers like to emphasize during training camp.

However, that mainly works when there is a starting job on the line. The 49ers have only three starting jobs to be decided during training camp.

There's nothing wrong with that. If anything, the 49ers will feel relieved that they don't have a bunch of mysteries to uncover on their roster as they had to do last season.

Stability and clarity are great. In fact, there is one starting job the 49ers are happy they don't have to answer today. For a little while, it seemed like they had to earlier in the offseason.

The one starting job is...

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) pass blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's figuring out who their starting left tackle is. When Trent Williams initially wanted a reworked contract in the offseason, the 49ers put their foot down.

They weren't so sure they wanted to be Williams' mercy again, like they had been in previous contract negotiations. Williams has leverage over the 49ers.

He's still at the top of his game, and he knows the 49ers don't want to find his replacement immediately. It's already brutal enough that they don't know who their starting left guard is.

Figuring out who one starter on the offensive line is stressful enough. Thankfully, it is at guard, which is generally the easiest spot on the offensive line to plug and play at.

If they had to find an answer at left tackle too, it would've been a disaster. That is why, despite their concerns with Williams' age, the 49ers caved and gave him what he wanted.

It was getting to a point where the 49ers looked like they were going to draft a left tackle in the first round. Countless mock drafts had them selecting one.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than having to answer that question today, the 49ers finalized a new contract with Williams. Now, they don't have to worry about the position for two more seasons, when he likely retires.

It gives them time to find someone to develop behind him. They didn't do it this year, so the expectation will be to do it after the 2026 season.

That way, they don't have to scramble to enter training camp and hold a competition at the position. Offensive tackle is one of the few positions no team should have a competition at.

It means that there isn't a clear-cut talent to name outright. And when a team doesn't have that talent there, they're going to have a rough go of it during the regular season.

Luckily, the 49ers don't have to worry about it this year.

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