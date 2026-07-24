One Starting Job the 49ers Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today
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Competition is what the San Francisco 49ers like to emphasize during training camp.
However, that mainly works when there is a starting job on the line. The 49ers have only three starting jobs to be decided during training camp.
There's nothing wrong with that. If anything, the 49ers will feel relieved that they don't have a bunch of mysteries to uncover on their roster as they had to do last season.
Stability and clarity are great. In fact, there is one starting job the 49ers are happy they don't have to answer today. For a little while, it seemed like they had to earlier in the offseason.
The one starting job is...
It's figuring out who their starting left tackle is. When Trent Williams initially wanted a reworked contract in the offseason, the 49ers put their foot down.
They weren't so sure they wanted to be Williams' mercy again, like they had been in previous contract negotiations. Williams has leverage over the 49ers.
He's still at the top of his game, and he knows the 49ers don't want to find his replacement immediately. It's already brutal enough that they don't know who their starting left guard is.
Figuring out who one starter on the offensive line is stressful enough. Thankfully, it is at guard, which is generally the easiest spot on the offensive line to plug and play at.
If they had to find an answer at left tackle too, it would've been a disaster. That is why, despite their concerns with Williams' age, the 49ers caved and gave him what he wanted.
It was getting to a point where the 49ers looked like they were going to draft a left tackle in the first round. Countless mock drafts had them selecting one.
Rather than having to answer that question today, the 49ers finalized a new contract with Williams. Now, they don't have to worry about the position for two more seasons, when he likely retires.
It gives them time to find someone to develop behind him. They didn't do it this year, so the expectation will be to do it after the 2026 season.
That way, they don't have to scramble to enter training camp and hold a competition at the position. Offensive tackle is one of the few positions no team should have a competition at.
It means that there isn't a clear-cut talent to name outright. And when a team doesn't have that talent there, they're going to have a rough go of it during the regular season.
Luckily, the 49ers don't have to worry about it this year.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN