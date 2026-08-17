49ers Must Avoid Costly Mistake With Christian McCaffrey

It seems that Christian McCaffrey could be conducting a "hold-in" with the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey has been out of practice for over a week with "tightness," but according to Mike Florio, he could be holding himself out of it in search of a new contract.

"There’s speculation in league circles that McCaffrey has tapped the brakes on his practice time in an effort to get an adjustment to his contract, which pays out a non-guaranteed $12.5 million in 2026," wrote Florio.

This is a plausible scenario. McCaffrey witnessed Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs sign record-breaking extensions recently.

And after the heavy workload he endured last year, he's bound to want a raise. McCaffrey has leverage, but if the 49ers were to cash him out, it would be a costly mistake.

49ers must avoid mistake with McCaffrey

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey is 30 years old. He's entering the decline stage of his career. That's not a player the 49ers should be extending.

The days of him getting top-of-the-market deals to surpass Robinson and Gibbs are over. The 49ers have to put their foot down with him.

If they do oblige and extend him lucratively, they will regret it. But as I alluded to earlier, McCaffrey does have leverage. He's the 49ers' only viable running back.

If they go into the season with rookie Kaelon Black and Jordan James as their top two players at the position, it's going to get ugly.

The only alteration the 49ers should make to McCaffrey's contract is guaranteeing the remaining money on his deal. He currently has two years left on his contract.

If he were to get injured this season, which is likely, the 49ers could cut him afterward without consequence. McCaffrey has to acknowledge he's bound to get hurt this year, too.

It makes too much sense for him to add security, and maybe even another year tacked onto his deal with a raise. He's wise for seeking that, especially since this is the last time he will have leverage.

Still, another year and a raise might be too rich for the 49ers. Fully guaranteeing his current deal is fine, but anything else will be a tough sell.

And yet, I could see the 49ers caving into his demands. They care for him too much and will let that cloud their judgment.

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