49ers RB Jordan James Can Thank Fred Warner for His Latest Injury

Another year, another 49ers training camp that running back Jordan James will miss time.

James suffered fractured ribs on Day 2 of training camp. The injury is extremely odd since the 49ers don’t have pads on. That means they’re not making contact with each other. So, how on earth did he injure his ribs?

Well, he can thank star linebacker Fred Warner for that. It turns out Warner is responsible for fracturing James’ ribs. When James was carrying the ball into the second level, Warner came in and attempted to punch the ball out.

That’s typical of Warner, as he does that on practically every play during the regular season. Unfortunately for James, Warner missed or didn’t get enough of the ball. Instead, he threw a fiery punch at James’ ribs.

Warner causes friendly fire on James

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs through an obstacle course during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was a combination of the punch out. It’s the punch out with the spin. It's one of those perfect storms,” said acting head coach Chris Foerster. “You punch out, you hit the ball. They don't miss the ball very much. But if all of a sudden when he goes to the ball, you move, all of a sudden something else is there.”

Now, James is out for, I’d assume, a few weeks. It’s brutal and unfortunate, but also avoidable. I know practice makes perfect, and what these players show on the field during a game is what they’re repeating in practice.

Warner’s punch out of a ball is amazing. He’s been excelling at that for at least the last few years. However, it’s unnecessary to do that during practice without pads on when contact isn’t allowed.

Because of Warner’s recklessness, James is forced to miss some practice time. He was off to a solid start to camp, too, after Day 1. Being inactive is also awful for him because he’s competing with rookie Kaelon Black.

Now, maybe you can say this is what star players do, and no one should change how a great player like Warner practices. Okay, sure, but is that gonna be said if he had done that to Christian McCaffrey? Mike Evans?

Just because James isn’t an established role player on the 49ers doesn’t excuse Warner’s reckless act. Besides, there are only four practices that are without pads.

You mean to tell me he can’t wait until then to start throwing punches?

I sincerely doubt holding off for three or four practices is going to make his technique decline. He’s too elite a player for that to happen, and if it does, he’s elite enough to get back into it quickly.

Thanks to him, James will likely be supplanted by Black as the primary backup to McCaffrey. Or he’ll at least have some serious ground to make up to make it even again.

What a brutal spot for James to be in.

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