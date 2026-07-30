49ers' Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Care About Running Backs' Age-30 Narrative

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey isn't worried in the slightest about the fact that he's just turned 30.

McCaffrey enters his 10th NFL season and his fifth with the 49ers, but perhaps the biggest talking point is that he'll do so on the wrong side of 30.

Historically, running backs have seen their production decline after reaching that milestone, with many no longer performing at their peak. McCaffrey's peak was the 18 months after trading to the 49ers in October in 2022 and the whole 2023 season.

Christian McCaffrey isn't worried about turning 30

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I mean, I don't make a big deal out of the whole age thing. It does nothing for me," shared McCaffrey with reporters.

"I think that's something that you know, and rightfully so, the media will bring up, but for me, man I just show up every day and work my butt off and continue to work on the things I work on and I don't think about my age.

"If I did that, it would not be wise, you know. It does nothing for me. So I just think about continuing to grow, continuing to go out there and ball.

"I don't, you know, it's funny like you turned 30 and people bring it up when two days ago I was 29 and now, so for me, I just kep focusing on getting better.

"That's all I've ever done. That's all I'll ever do. I feel so fortunate to play this game. I want to play as long as I can. And I have no intention of slowing down."

And it's the best mindset to have. After an injury-plagued 2024 season, McCaffrey bounced back in 2025 by playing every game and came close to recording his second career 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season.

While he was not as explosive in yards per carry, he still proved he remains one of the NFL's most complete and productive running backs. It helps that he's a great receiver option too.

He also entered training camp this season fully healthy, and if he can stay that way, he could have a productive 2026.

Everyone knows how seriously McCaffrey takes his preparation and fitness, but it's now up to the 49ers to manage his workload so he isn't overused. If they can strike that balance, with McCaffrey willing to take a smaller step back too, a significant regression appears far less likely.