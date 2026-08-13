49ers New Safeties Face Major Audition in Preseason Opener
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The San Francisco 49ers' top two safeties are unlikely to play in the preseason opener. Malik Mustapha has not been healthy recently, and his running mate Ji’Ayir Brown appears to be having a strong training camp without having too much to prove this week.
So, it should give the 49ers a chance to see a heap of fresh faces, as well as the potential progression of a former fifth-round pick.
San Francisco 49ers Safeties Have A Lot to Prove in Preseason
Siran Neal has been working with the safeties. However, he has mostly played cornerback during his time with the 49ers. He usually makes the team due to special teams, so he might not have a significant role. The other four names should be worth watching, though.
Marques Sigle
Sigle was a fifth-round rookie last year. He started the first six games of the season and was benched after that. Still, that is strong progress for a rookie. Now, he is back to take a step. However, the defense is different than the one he was drafted to play in. How does Raheem Morris value Sigle, and what role does he play?
Ashtyn Davis
The team signed Davis after he started in 12 games for the New York Jets last year. The Jets were not good, so he has not competed to start here. However, he should be in the mix to make a roster spot. Beyond that, he is an addition made by Morris. How does Morris view him in this system?
Jalen Stroman
Stroman is a rookie UDFA from Notre Dame. Due to how thin the room is around him, he has a better-than-normal chance to make the roster. However, he has to show he can be valuable on special teams as much as he does on defense. Once again, this is a player who was brought in by Morris and his staff. So, he fits what they want to do on defense. That makes his debut intriguing.
Patrick McMorris
McMorris was a sixth-round pick in 2024. So, this is not your typical end-of-the-roster player. However, after appearing in six games in his rookie season, he did not play at all in 2025. Now, he is looking to stick with San Francisco. We have another player who was not on the team until Morris brought him in. So, he can help us see how the secondary will look.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley