Week 2 of training camp is about to kick off for the San Francisco 49ers.

Some players will be riding high into it with a bunch of momentum. Other players will need to rebound and stand out quickly. With that said, here are the winners and losers from the first week of 49ers training camp.

Winners

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) celebrates after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ji’Ayir Brown

With Malik Mustapha out with a hamstring injury, Brown has been able to receive more snaps. He hasn’t been wasting those opportunities either. Reports from several media members in attendance have cited Brown playing well.

Brown has also opened up by saying this is the most fun he’s had in a training camp before and that he believes Raheem Morris’ system is getting the best out of him. So far, it’s been working. Let’s see if it continues in Week 2.

Marques Sigle

Similar to Brown, Sigle has been benefiting from Mustapha’s absence. He didn’t have a noteworthy practice, but anytime a player can be granted extra reps, it gives them a chance to establish a role. He’s one of the top players who needs it.

Renardo Green

Another player who’s been noticeable in training camp is Green. He’s been answering the call from the 49ers with all of the competition they brought in this offseason. Green is feeling confident, and he’s been impressing Morris as well. His stock is up.

Jack Jones

Behind Green is Jones, who has been having a solid camp so far. He’s been cited for making some plays, from pass breakups to reeling in interceptions. If Green has a stretch of bad practices, it opens up the way for Jones.

Romello Height

When Height was carted off the field, it was believed his season had ended. Luckily, it was only cramps. Height avoided a major scare, and that alone is enough to make him a winner from the first week of training camp.

Dre Greenlaw

Anytime Greenlaw can go a week without sustaining an injury, it’s a win. He will continue to be on this list so long as his health sustains. It’s a great sign of what’s to come this season for him.

Losers

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) runs to score a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan James

The primary backup role behind Christian McCaffrey was there for the taking for James until Fred Warner Superman-punched James’ ribs. Now, he’s out of practice for a few weeks, ruining his chance to cement himself as the backup early on.

Kaelon Black

Just when James had his opportunity snatched, Black had a prime chance to take it. And then, he suffered an abductor strain. He’ll probably be back before James, but it’s brutal for him to miss out on a chance to separate himself from James.

De’Zhaun Stribling

Another injury derails a 49ers rookie’s training camp. Stribling was off to a perfect start, as he was turning heads all week. Suddenly, his hamstrings turned into carnitas, and now he’s out. It might be a while since it’s such a tricky injury, too.

Mac Jones

Moving away from the injuries, Jones sounds like he’s been erratic in training camp. No one has said he’s had a single solid practice. In fact, he’s playing at a low level, from throwing picks to inaccurate passes. Jones needs to wake up soon.

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