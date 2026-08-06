The 49ers Player with the Most to Gain in the Preseason

One of the most important players to watch throughout the San Francisco 49ers' preseason is going to be second-year quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Considering where the 49ers stand in terms of their quarterback depth chart and injuries, it would make sense for 49ers fans to see a lot of Rourke this summer.

San Francisco 49ers Preseason Will Be Big Test for Former Draft Pick

Last year, the team started Mac Jones for the first two drives of the first week of the preseason. Then, they started Brock Purdy during the second preseason game, but only for a drive. Jones took them into the second half from there.

In the third preseason game, neither Purdy nor Jones played. It would be hard to see the team deviate from that plan this preseason. If anything, they would want to play Purdy and Jones less so that they could ensure the two quarterbacks head into the season healthy.

They will get them on the field to brush off the rust, but we should see a lot of Rourke in the preseason.

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He should get the majority of the first-half of the first preseason game. In the second preseason game, the team will have to decide whether to let him get the entire second half, to let Adrian Martinez cut into his time, or to cut into the time of Jones by letting him play in the second half.

Still, in the third preseason game, the 49ers should be starting him. In that case, he would likely get the entire first half. Overall, 49ers fans will get around four quarters from Rourke in the preseason, if not more.

It makes sense. Rourke was a seventh-round pick who missed his rookie season due to an ACL injury. However, he was hurt before the draft, so the 49ers took him knowing that he would not play this year. That is how high they were on him entering the draft.

On the other end, Martinez was with the Jets last preseason and completed 58.8% of his passes. He threw one touchdown and two interceptions in 51 passing attempts. He has been in the NFL since 2023, and most know what he is.

So, the team can opt to get an unknown quarterback with potential a strong look in the preseason, or they can cut into his development with Martinez. We will see a lot of Rourke this summer.