Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed the 2026 NFL draft there is not much more left of the offseason left. The team will get together for OTAs and then training camp but the time to add new players has mostly come and gone. So, it is a good time to look at the depth charts and see where the 49ers roster stands. What does the quarterback room look like?

San Francisco 49ers post draft quarterback depth chart

Brock Purdy

Purdy is going to start for the 49ers as long as he is healthy. The big emphasis will be on his health after he missed some time last season. However, when he came back, it was some of the better play that we saw from Purdy. He was unable to extend the magic into a road playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks but the arrow is pointing up for Purdy moving forward.

Mac Jones

Jones revived his career last year by starting eight games for the 49ers last season. However, it is not completely revived as he did not get any substantial trade offers this offseason. He now enters an interesting position this season. He is due a contract at the end of this season and is not guaranteed any playing time. He could have to ride the momentum of last season into free agency if the 49ers continue to stash him.

This could give the 49ers a chance to offer him a contract extension to ensure his spot as the backup moving forward. Jones may like being able to see the security and not go into free agency with looming questions.

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke missed the majority of his rookie season as he recovered from his ACL injury but did return to practice by the end of the season. Now the question is what type of role he will have. The 49ers stashed him because they believe in his developmental upside, but he will be the third-string quarterback throughout training camp and that might make him a cut candidate to circle back to the practice squad. There is a good chance that Rourke gets a lot of preseason work as the 49ers look to see what he can bring.

Adrian Martinez

Martinez spent the year with the 49ers, mostly because Rourke was injured and they needed the depth at quarterback due to Purdy. He did not show much in the preseason and would struggle to push Rourke.