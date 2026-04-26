Projecting the 49ers Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers have finished the 2026 NFL draft, most of the roster spots are now situated. What does a potential 53-man roster look like for the 49ers as they head into the summer months?
Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
The only question is whether Kurtis Rourke can sneak onto the team as a number three.
Running Back (5) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszcyzk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black, Isaac Guerendo
This is all going to come down to Guerendo and whether his special teams play can keep him on the roster this year.
Wide Receiver (5) - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing
Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson are the odd men out here. Stribling seems to have nabbed the starting role. Watkins is still in Year 2 with potential, and Cowing could be the return option with Skyy Moore gone. Kirk and Robinson are veterans who do not bring enough upside or anything on special teams to stick around.
Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
Perhaps not drafting a tight end is a good sign that Kittle will be back sooner than expected.
Offensive Line (10) - Trent Wiliams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth
Ten offensive linemen may be a bit much, but both tackles are needed, Lowe for depth and Cruz to develop. Jones and Colby are competing at left guard with Willis and Toth is the backup center. They need ten.
Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu
Will White still make the team or did they sign Cam Sample to replace him?
Interior Defensive Line (4) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton
These four should be locked in with minimal questions.
Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger, Garrett Wallow
Wallow makes it over Nick Martin. Wallow is a great special teams asset and looked solid starting last year. Martin has shown nothing and would only make it for being a former draft pick.
Cornerback (6) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock
Darrell Luther is likely on the way out after how this offseason unfolded.
Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal
Neal is a special teams asset and Sigle could play some dime.
Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Corliss Waitman, Jon Weeks
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley