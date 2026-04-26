Projecting the 49ers Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have finished the 2026 NFL draft, most of the roster spots are now situated. What does a potential 53-man roster look like for the 49ers as they head into the summer months?

Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

The only question is whether Kurtis Rourke can sneak onto the team as a number three.

Running Back (5) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszcyzk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black, Isaac Guerendo

This is all going to come down to Guerendo and whether his special teams play can keep him on the roster this year.

Wide Receiver (5) - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing

Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson are the odd men out here. Stribling seems to have nabbed the starting role. Watkins is still in Year 2 with potential, and Cowing could be the return option with Skyy Moore gone. Kirk and Robinson are veterans who do not bring enough upside or anything on special teams to stick around.

Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

Perhaps not drafting a tight end is a good sign that Kittle will be back sooner than expected.

Offensive Line (10) - Trent Wiliams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth

Ten offensive linemen may be a bit much, but both tackles are needed, Lowe for depth and Cruz to develop. Jones and Colby are competing at left guard with Willis and Toth is the backup center. They need ten.

Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu

Will White still make the team or did they sign Cam Sample to replace him?

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Interior Defensive Line (4) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton

These four should be locked in with minimal questions.

Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger, Garrett Wallow

Wallow makes it over Nick Martin. Wallow is a great special teams asset and looked solid starting last year. Martin has shown nothing and would only make it for being a former draft pick.

Cornerback (6) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock

Darrell Luther is likely on the way out after how this offseason unfolded.

Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal

Neal is a special teams asset and Sigle could play some dime.

Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Corliss Waitman, Jon Weeks