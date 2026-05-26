49ers QB Brock Purdy Sends Super Bowl Message Heading into New Season

The San Francisco 49ers are raring to go ahead of the new season, especially after reaching the divisional round last year.

2025 showed that despite a revolving door of injuries on both sides of the ball, the franchise could still make the playoffs and be very much in the running.

Heading into 2026 following a successful free-agent period in which most of their major needs were addressed, San Francisco remain far from a perfect roster, but Purdy still delivered a bold message about what the team could accomplish if everyone fully commits to the work required.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“Obviously, we have what it takes to go all the way and win it, that’s when we’re at full strength and good to go,” Purdy said Wednesday night at the annual Dwight Clark Legacy event.

“But even though we are at full strength and full health, that’s not guaranteed,” Purdy added. “That’s the cool thing about the guys we have in the locker room and organization: No one just sits there and says, ‘Oh, look at our roster and how beautiful it looks.’

“Guys are ready to go,” Purdy continued. “When it’s said and done, we want to come back like all these guys and have rings on our fingers and celebrate those key wins and moments with the history of 49ers. That’s what’s on our mind so we have to go do it.

“Last year doesn’t matter. The years before don’t matter. What matters is where we’re at and where our feet are at. We’re going to go all-in for each other and you guys. So appreciate you guys and love you.”

Nothing is a given in this league; everything has to be earned. Even though the City by the Bay has reached two NFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, nothing is promised.

But the message carries the tone of a true leader, and that’s exactly the kind of transparency and accountability you want to hear from a franchise quarterback. It reflects a standard that demands consistency, discipline, and a willingness to keep pushing even after success.

Whether it's done under the current crop of players remains to be seen. The window could be closing quicker than what the players see as the 49ers have an aging roster, making urgency even more critical as the franchise lacks standout younger talent who will be able to consistently make a difference at a championship level.