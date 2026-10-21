49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Hits New Rushing TD Milestone After Week 6 Win

After six weeks, the San Francisco 49ers' touchdown leader is running back Christian McCaffrey.

Is it a surprise? Not really.

Despite seeing his workload reduced, McCaffrey has recorded seven rushing touchdowns, leading the franchise. Most, if not all, have come from short-range situations, typically between two and five yards out.

Let's be honest, keeping him fresh for those crucial goal-line carries is a smart move, especially given his ability to power through multiple defenders and find the end zone.

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, McCaffrey recorded two as the 49ers won 23-17. It was a closer game than they wanted after an impressive start, but a win is a win.

Christian McCaffrey joint 5th all-time for 49ers rushing TD

At the time of writing, this week is especially significant for McCaffrey as he was traded by San Francisco four years ago. In that time, he's secured 55 touchdowns in total, from 54 games, which puts him in ninth on the franchise's all-time list.

But after two rushing touchdowns in Week 6, he's on 37 for the franchise, which places him fifth all time.

The list:

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Joe Perry (68)

2. Frank Gore (64)

3. Roger Craig (50)

4. Ken Willard (45)

5. Christian McCaffrey (37 - Tied with J.D. Smith and Steve Young)

It would come as little surprise if McCaffrey overtakes Roger Craig before he retires, given his continued importance to San Francisco's offense. Despite a slight drop-off in explosiveness, he remains a key figure in the 49ers' running game.

His impact extends far beyond the end zone, though. With 34 games in which he's recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage as a 49er, he ranks fourth in franchise history, behind Jerry Rice (70), Gore (66) and Craig (50).

His all-around ability was also on display after recording 64 rushing yards and 53 receiving yards, marking the 39th game of his career with at least 50 yards in both categories. That puts him second in NFL history, just two games behind Marshall Faulk’s record of 41. He's also two games behind Craig to equal the franchise record.

It is increasingly difficult to imagine McCaffrey's career ending without a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His versatility as both a runner and receiver sets him apart. But to be so high up in franchise history just four years after joining is even more incredible.

What a career.