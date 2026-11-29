The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to contract extensions for both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch for the foreseeable future.

For both contracts, it's not public knowledge on the expiration dates, but it can be an obvious assumption that they're multi-year deals.

Shanahan's put pen to paper at the start of the year, and it was revealed after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne back in Week 1, while Lynch's was officially confirmed later on in the season.

Lynch explained when it was all confirmed, but obviously there's a difference between verbal discussions and actual signatures.

“I don’t want people to get the wrong picture, we did not negotiate the contract on that sideline," shared Lynch to NBC Sports Bay Area.

"We’ve been talking about it for some time. It got to a point that week where I had a decision to make and talked with my family. I did that, I prayed on it and came down to the sideline. I hadn’t seen Jed [York], we were off in Colorado Springs preparing for our trip at the Air Force Academy so I hadn’t seen Jed since Dallas.

"I walked up to him and said 'I’ll give you everything I have and I’ll leave this place better than I found it, but thank you'. We shook hands and it was a great way to go into that game and then the game made it an even better day and night.”

In a separate line of questioning, but one relevant to his counterpart Shanahan, he explained that he wouldn't serve as general manager of the 49ers without working alongside Shanahan.

Feb 9, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan during a press conference at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I wouldn’t want that. I hear Troy Aikman making comments. If he started a team, he’d be the guy, I said 'You can’t have him'. He’s ours and we’re very fortunate that he’s ours," said Lynch.

"So much of this has been built on that. This idea that came together 10 years ago on us doing this thing together. Those were the conversations— we have to always challenge each other to be our best.

"We don’t always have to be in agreement with everything, but we ultimately gotta be together. We gotta have each other’s back. It’s one thing to say that, I think we lived it.

"In good times and bad, we’ve had each other’s back.”

A decade on from their first days and months working together, the partnership continues.