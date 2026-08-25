49ers Reveal Plan for Starters in Preseason Game vs. Raiders

The preseason finale is right around the corner for the San Francisco 49ers. They'll wrap things up when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday evening.

In the last preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, most of the 49ers' starters were active, including Brock Purdy. None of them were seen in the preseason opener.

That's typically how Kyle Shanahan structures it. As for the preseason finale, it's tricky. The 49ers have a bunch of injuries and have to factor in their trip to Australia less than a week away.

If it were a normal schedule, the starters would probably get a series or two. Shanahan was asked on Tuesday what the plan is for the starters against the Raiders. Here's what he said.

"I don't think you'll see many starters," Shanahan said. "We just don't have enough time as we usually do. I'll be surprised if any of them are out there. There might be a couple, but it'll be closer to how Week 1 was."

Nothing Shanahan said was surprising. It makes perfect sense to keep the starters on ice in the preseason finale.

Shanahan's note about not having "enough time" is in relation to the Australia trip. Otherwise, maybe some starters would see action.

But this is the right call for the 49ers. I'm usually in favor of playing the starters a bit to knock the rust off, but they need to get their depth players to work in.

Given how injuries have been stockpiling for them, a chunk of the players who will play against the Raiders in the preseason finale will be needed this season.

This is their chance to prove to the coaches that they can be called upon when the time comes. It'll be especially crucial for their rookies and second-year players.

Ephesians Prysock will benefit greatly from the extra playing time. Jaden Dugger needs it, and plenty of their defensive linemen do.

All of them can use the reps to become more accustomed to their roles and be ready for the regular season. Plus, the 49ers have to see what they have with these players regardless.

It will essentially be their last extensive look at these players. Once this week is over, all of their focus will switch from developing players to planning for the Los Angeles Rams in Australia.

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