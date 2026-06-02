49ers Rookie is Already Solving his Biggest Pre-Draft Concern

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Kaelon Black to immediately push Jordan James for the backup running back job. One of the biggest questions facing Black entering the NFL was how well he would translate in the passing game. While it was only a couple of OTA practices, the early reports are that he is ahead of schedule in this area.

Kaelon Black is earning the San Francisco 49ers' trust in the passing game

This is a notable development because Black did not get much work in the passing game last season. He caught five passes for 42 yards and had nine catches for 48 yards through two seasons with the Hoosiers. Indiana relied on Roman Hemby more in the pass game, and he was a UDFA this past draft, so that tells you where Black might stand as a pass catcher.

However, he did record 214 yards on 25 catches at James Madison in 2023, and 16 passes for 171 yards the year prior. There is some experience, it is more that the Hoosier did not ask him to do it, rather than him not being able to do it. Still, to earn any time in the NFL, he is going to have to show that he can handle that role.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the 49ers, they have been able to see him take steps so far. It is fair to note that James also looked good in the passing game, but he had a better resume in that area coming out of college. James went in the fifth round last year and did not do much in his rookie season, although injuries were a major storyline for him.

Still, the team selecting Black in the third round a year after James struggled to make any ground as a rookie has to be telling. Black is much more of a downhill runner than James, and can get the tough yards that James does not.

In that aspect, Black is more like the Brian Robinson Jr. replacement than a potential Christian McCaffrey replacement down the road. So, Black just needs to be competent enough in the passing game to earn respect, similar to what Robinson would do.

It also means that Black has a path to the field that might be easier than James's. James is a stylistic difference; he went later in the draft, and the 49ers added Black, knowing what they had in James. This is already a big step for Black.