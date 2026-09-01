49ers Rookie Power Rankings Heading Into Week 1
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The 49ers' veteran corps isn't good enough to win a Super Bowl. They established that in 2019 and 2023 when they lost. Now, their veterans are even older. So if the 49ers are going to make a serious Super Bowl run this season, a few rookies will need to step up and play like quality veterans.
With that in mind, let's rank the 49ers' nine rookies as we enter Week 1.
1. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
He looks poised to gain 1,000 yards as a rookie, considering he's the most explosive and the most durable receiver on the team. The 49ers can't expect Mike Evans or George Kittle to carry the offense at their age. They need Stribling to produce every week just as he did in the preseason. And so far, he looks ready to start, even if he technically will begin the season as the No. 3 receiver behind Demarcus Robinson or Deebo Samuel. It shouldn't take Stribling long to pass them.
2. Running back Kaelon Black
For the first time since the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, they seem capable of winning without him, and that's largely because of Black. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry in the preseason and showed he can block at a high level for a rookie, which means he's a three-down running back even if he isn't a particularly dangerous receiver. Black should carry the ball at least 150 times this season.
3. Cornerback Ephesians Prysock
In three preseason games, Prysock gave up just 3 catches on 8 targets, broke up two passes, including one in the end zone, and gave up a passer rating of just 48.4 before injuring the AC joint in his shoulder. It's unclear when he will be ready to return, but Week 1 seems unlikely. Prysock might not play much in his rookie season simply because the 49ers are deep at cornerback, but he absolutely flashed the potential to start and play at a high level. He's bigger and faster than just about every cornerback on the team.
4. Defensive tackle Gracen Halton
He played in just one preseason game, but he recorded one pressure and four run stops in 30 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Which means he flashed the ability to be a three-down defensive tackle, someone who's a threat against the run and pass. In 10 years with the 49ers, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan haven't drafted a legitimate three-down defensive tackle. Halton might be the first one. He currently has an ankle injury, but when he returns, he could replace Alfred Collins in the starting lineup.
5. Defensive tackle James Thompson Jr.
Thompson Jr. didn't fill up the stat sheet during the preseason, but his tape was terrific. He showed that he's extremely difficult to move as a run defender, and he can push the pocket as a pass rusher. Meaning he's what they would like Alfred Collins to be, and Thompson is an undrafted rookie, as opposed to Collins, who was the 49ers' second-round pick last year.
6. Linebacker Jaden Dugger
For a fifth-round pick, Dugger already has exceeded expectations. He currently is in the running to start at strongside linebacker, and he might just replace Dre Greenlaw at weakside linebacker in the sub packages. Clearly, the 49ers view Dugger as a future starter, if not a Day 1 starter. And he certainly seems to have a ton of potential. In the preseason, he played 110 snaps and made lots of plays, but he also botched his fair share as well. He missed two tackles and gave up 9 catches on 10 targets. If he starts Week 1, the Rams will challenge him relentlessly until he makes the pay. We'll see if the 49ers throw him in the fire right away.
7. Guard Carver Willis
Of all the rookies on the team, Willis is the one most likely to start in the season opener, but that's not necessarily because he's good. He simply won a position battle by default, because he was competing against Robert Jones, who didn't make the team, and Connor Colby, who was a seventh-round pick last year and isn't good. Willis seems decent for a rookie who never played guard before this offseason, which means he could be a starter in the NFL. He doesn't look like a future Pro Bowler, at least not yet.
8. Defensive end Romello Height
The 49ers drafted Height in Round 3 to replace Bryce Huff as a designated edge rusher on third down. Height is 25-years-old and supposedly ready to contribute right away. He took most of his reps during training camp with the starters. But in two preseason games, Height played 22 pass-rush snaps and recorded a whopping zero pressures. And now he's out with an ankle injury. The beginning of his career couldn't have gotten off to much worse of a start.
9. Offensive tackle Enrique Cruz Jr.
He shouldn't be on the team. He's worse than every player on the practice squad. He's worse than Isaac Alarcon, who's part of the international pathway program. Had the 49ers waived Cruz, he almost certainly would have cleared waivers, and the 49ers could have stashed him on their practice squad. But they kept him just so they could say that all of their draft picks made the team. As a result, they waived fourth-year cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., who's better than Cruz. Five teams put a waiver claim in for Luter Jr., who went to the team with the highest waiver priority, the Raiders. I doubt Cruz ever will start a game for the 49ers.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn