49ers Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have had a few practices in training camp, it is a good time to assess the rookie draft class and see where things stand. Are the rookies trending up or down?

San Francisco 49ers Rookie Stock Watch

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling is the biggest winner of training camp so far. The injuries to Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall cleared a path for him to see the field, and he has taken advantage so far. He could be in for a big role early into his rookie season.

Romello Height

Height changed his number and missed a few days due to cramps. However, when he is on the field, he looks explosive, and he might benefit the most from Raheem Morris running more five-man fronts. He looks like he will have a role on passing downs.

Kaelon Black

Black is also benefiting from his competition missing time. Jordan James has a rib injury and Black has been taking all of the second-team work. He has looked explosive and better in the passing game than advertised. He should be able to get on the field as the backup running back.

Gracen Halton

Halton suffered a bone bruise injury on the first day of training and has not been able to get on the field since.

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Carver Willis

Willis has been down on the depth chart right now. This makes sense considering he is not only a day three rookie, but he also is changing positions from left tackle to left guard. The more experienced guards are getting the work right now.

Ephesians Prysock

The 49ers' cornerback depth chart is one of the deepest positions on the roster. So, the team is not going push him up the depth chart too early. There has not been much to note from Prysock so far.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger is in another position where the room is deep and he is coming in lacking experience. He will need a couple of weeks before he can start to climb up the depth chart.

Enrique Cruz

Cruz has been able to see the field more than some of the other players drafted in this range. The team is not particularly deep at the position, and Vederien Lowe has been on the sidelines since the first day with an ankle injury. Austen Pleasants has still worked ahead of him at left tackle, but he has been getting valuable work against quality pass rushers.