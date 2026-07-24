5 Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs This Summer

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for training camp, some veterans are getting ready to defend their job status. Who are the veterans who could lose their starting jobs during training camp?

Christian Kirk

As things stand, Kirk is the number three wide receiver. However, he can quickly fall out of favor. Kirk is holding off De’Zhaun Stribling, who is a rookie but was selected with the 33rd overall pick. It should only be a matter of time before Kirk is behind Stribling. From there, the question becomes Jordan Watkins, who is entering his second NFL season. He can fill a similar role to Kirk. He might start as the number three but could fall to fifth.

Connor Colby

Colby started six games during his rookie season. However, the team moved him to the bench in favor of Spencer Burford to close out the year. Colby will get first-team looks early on because he is the one left guard in the competition that is returning in the offense.

However, Robert Jones has a chance to unseat him before Week 1, and rookie Carver Willis could catch him sooner than many think.

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Renardo Green

Green was ascending after his rookie season, but his second year ended with him in the doghouse. Now, the team has a new defensive coordinator, and they added three new cornerbacks since hiring Raheem Morris.

Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock and Nate Hobbs can all push to unseat Green this offseason. He is going to come in with the job, but once one of the new faces shows enough he is in trouble.

Ji”Ayir Brown

Brown is entering his fourth year on the team. Every year the team pushes him with a new addition on the depth chart. However, every year he finds his way into the starting lineup. So far he has 31 starts in three NFL seasons. Still, the 49ers have competition for him once again.

Marques Sigle is back for another year, but the team also signed Ashtyn Davis in free agency. Davis has 34 starts in six seasons, so it is not crazy to think he could push Brown.

Vederian Lowe

The 49ers signed Lowe to be their swing tackle this offseason. However, that was before they drafted Enrique Cruz, who will push him for the spot. With Austen Plesants still in the mix, Lowe does not have a strong hold of the job.