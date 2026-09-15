49ers Starting Job Could Still Be Up for Grabs After Week 1

One of the biggest questions entering the 2026 season was who the San Francisco 49ers would start at left guard. Connor Colby led the way early in training camp, but Carver Willis finished the preseason playing with the starters. While the 49ers started Colby and he played the entire game, the rotation and competition might not be over yet.

San Francisco 49ers Left Guard Competition Might Not Be Settled

It would make sense for the 49ers to sit Willis in the first week. Not only was the fourth-round rookie making his NFL debut. He was a left tackle at Washington, so he is playing a new position.

On top of all of that, he was playing in a foreign country against a strong defensive line. The team could still be high on him and his potential as a rookie while acknowledging Week 1 was not the best spot for his NFL debut.

While Wilis was not ready, Colby did not take advantage when given the chance in Week 1. He posted a 59.5 grade per PFF. He allowed two pressures, and was equally an issue in the run and pass game.

Going back to last season, the that game would have been the fifth-worst start of his career. He had three games where he was better last season and still was benched. So, this performance was not quite inspiring.

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Based on how the 49ers have handled Colby in the offseason it looks like the team is fine starting him for the time being. However, they do not trust him in the long term and would like to find someone who can step in over him. Willis appears to be the best current option on the roster.

The 49ers schedule softens up a bit now that they are back from Australia. They face the Miami Dolphins at home and multiple-score favorites. Then, they get the Arizona Cardinals at home. Both games would allow the team to insert Willis into the lineup and let him deal with some of the rookie struggles without the consequences of facing a team like the Rams.

The team can give him a game or two to get his feet at home before an important Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos. After that is an away game against the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco will have to have their left guard competition resolved by the time they face those two teams. These next to two weeks are vital to find out their plan.