49ers Stock Watch: 5 Players Falling After Week 6 Win
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The San Francisco 49ers held on to beat the Washington Commanders 23-17. While some players did perform well, there were a few reasons why the game was so close. Who on the 49ers saw their stock drop in the win?
5 Players Whose Stock Dropped in San Francisco 49ers Week 6 Win
Mike Evans
Evans was on pace to be the biggest winner of the week before he left with what appeared to be a concerning Achilles injury. It is hard to knock a player for injuries. However, the one obvious concern facing the 13-year veteran was injury. So, when he has been in and out of the lineup all year and left Week 6 with a serious injury, it is hard to say it was not expected, or at least not a recognized concern coming into the game.
Eddy Pineiro
The 49ers held onto a six-point lead through the end of the game. Washington had two chances to take a lead with a touchdown. That was because Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point. Pinerio missed two extra points in the 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals. Three missed extra points is a lot for one season, let alone the first third of the season. This has become a concern for the 49ers.
Jacob Cowing
Cowing has been a poor punt returner. Early in the game, he muffed a punt and retreated into his end zone, giving the team poor field position. Cowing has also been the 49ers' third receiver for the past three weeks due to injury. He has nine yards on 71 routes run. It is hard to find a receiver as inefficient as Cowing this year. Once Christian Kirk is healthy, the team could release him.
Renardo Green
Green came into the game with his stock as high as ever. However, the Commanders picked on him at times. Early in the game, Terry McLaurin burnt him on a missed assignment. He added a penalty as well. If McLaurin remained healthy, the 49ers might have been in trouble.
Upton Stout
This can include his backup, Ashtyn Davis. Stout was picked on relentlessly in the Commanders' comeback. After giving up a touchdown that took the game from 23-10 to 23-17, the team appeared to have benched him for Davis. Davis was not helpful in ending the game. Blown coverages, missed sacks, and penalties were the name of the game. The slot was an issue.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley