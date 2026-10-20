49ers Stock Watch: 5 Players Falling After Week 6 Win

The San Francisco 49ers held on to beat the Washington Commanders 23-17. While some players did perform well, there were a few reasons why the game was so close. Who on the 49ers saw their stock drop in the win?

5 Players Whose Stock Dropped in San Francisco 49ers Week 6 Win

Mike Evans

Evans was on pace to be the biggest winner of the week before he left with what appeared to be a concerning Achilles injury. It is hard to knock a player for injuries. However, the one obvious concern facing the 13-year veteran was injury. So, when he has been in and out of the lineup all year and left Week 6 with a serious injury, it is hard to say it was not expected, or at least not a recognized concern coming into the game.

Eddy Pineiro

The 49ers held onto a six-point lead through the end of the game. Washington had two chances to take a lead with a touchdown. That was because Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point. Pinerio missed two extra points in the 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals. Three missed extra points is a lot for one season, let alone the first third of the season. This has become a concern for the 49ers.

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Jacob Cowing

Cowing has been a poor punt returner. Early in the game, he muffed a punt and retreated into his end zone, giving the team poor field position. Cowing has also been the 49ers' third receiver for the past three weeks due to injury. He has nine yards on 71 routes run. It is hard to find a receiver as inefficient as Cowing this year. Once Christian Kirk is healthy, the team could release him.

Renardo Green

Green came into the game with his stock as high as ever. However, the Commanders picked on him at times. Early in the game, Terry McLaurin burnt him on a missed assignment. He added a penalty as well. If McLaurin remained healthy, the 49ers might have been in trouble.

Upton Stout

This can include his backup, Ashtyn Davis. Stout was picked on relentlessly in the Commanders' comeback. After giving up a touchdown that took the game from 23-10 to 23-17, the team appeared to have benched him for Davis. Davis was not helpful in ending the game. Blown coverages, missed sacks, and penalties were the name of the game. The slot was an issue.