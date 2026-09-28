49ers Get Mixed Injury News After Week 3 Victory

The San Francisco 49ers left another game with a long list of injuries. Who left, who came back, and what are the statuses of the banged-up players from their Week 3 win?

Notable Injury Updates from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Win

Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green

The 49ers' two starting cornerbacks both left the game with concussions. They left at different times, were evaluated, and both returned. Neither is expected to enter the concussion protocol this week.

Mike Evans

Evans left with a rib injury. Kyle Shanahan also noted that it might be an oblique. The severity is unknown, but Evans is expected to miss some time. San Francisco is 3-0, and Evans is getting older. Their goal should be getting to the playoffs with Evans healthy. We will see if that means an extended rest.

Trent Williams

Williams was carted off the field with a stinger. However, he returned and stood with his teammates on the sideline. The 49ers kept him out for the remainder of the game, opting to play Vederian Lowe. They got by, but it sounded like Williams could have played if it came down to it.

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Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw left with a quad injury. He returned shortly after, but only played one snap before being pulled again. This is another scenario where San Francisco did not need him to win this game. However, it is interesting that they brought him back at all.

The 49ers could have given him a shot, and he realized that he was not quite up to the ability he thought. Or, he could have aggravated something, and we will find out later.

Garrett Wallow

Wallow subbed in for Greenlaw. However, he also suffered a stinger and missed some time. He returned and finished out the game. If Greenlaw is out, Wallow is likely going to start.

Gracen Halton

The 49ers' ascending rookie had cramps and left the game early. He did not return. This could end up being a rookie who needs some help conditioning. He has been asked to take on a bigger role than expected in the first few weeks.

The initial thought is that Halton will not miss time. With Alfred Collins, CJ West, and Alfred Collins all injured, the team cannot afford to miss another depth piece on the interior. The 49ers leaned on Sebastian Valdez, Kevin Givens, and Naquan Jones with Halton out.