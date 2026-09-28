49ers Get Mixed Injury News After Week 3 Victory
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The San Francisco 49ers left another game with a long list of injuries. Who left, who came back, and what are the statuses of the banged-up players from their Week 3 win?
Notable Injury Updates from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 Win
Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green
The 49ers' two starting cornerbacks both left the game with concussions. They left at different times, were evaluated, and both returned. Neither is expected to enter the concussion protocol this week.
Mike Evans
Evans left with a rib injury. Kyle Shanahan also noted that it might be an oblique. The severity is unknown, but Evans is expected to miss some time. San Francisco is 3-0, and Evans is getting older. Their goal should be getting to the playoffs with Evans healthy. We will see if that means an extended rest.
Trent Williams
Williams was carted off the field with a stinger. However, he returned and stood with his teammates on the sideline. The 49ers kept him out for the remainder of the game, opting to play Vederian Lowe. They got by, but it sounded like Williams could have played if it came down to it.
Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw left with a quad injury. He returned shortly after, but only played one snap before being pulled again. This is another scenario where San Francisco did not need him to win this game. However, it is interesting that they brought him back at all.
The 49ers could have given him a shot, and he realized that he was not quite up to the ability he thought. Or, he could have aggravated something, and we will find out later.
Garrett Wallow
Wallow subbed in for Greenlaw. However, he also suffered a stinger and missed some time. He returned and finished out the game. If Greenlaw is out, Wallow is likely going to start.
Gracen Halton
The 49ers' ascending rookie had cramps and left the game early. He did not return. This could end up being a rookie who needs some help conditioning. He has been asked to take on a bigger role than expected in the first few weeks.
The initial thought is that Halton will not miss time. With Alfred Collins, CJ West, and Alfred Collins all injured, the team cannot afford to miss another depth piece on the interior. The 49ers leaned on Sebastian Valdez, Kevin Givens, and Naquan Jones with Halton out.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley