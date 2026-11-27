Mike Evans was a madman against the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 5. He proved in that game he was the missing piece for the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans tallied seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks must still be having nightmares about his performance, especially cornerback Josh Jobe.

He had the unfortunate responsibility of facing Evans 14 times in Week 5. Evans was targeted on seven of those matchups, catching six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a two-point conversion.

If Brock Purdy sees Evans lined up across from Jobe again, he'll certainly take advantage of the mismatch. However, I don't believe Evans can carry the 49ers again on Sunday as he did in Week 5. They'll need to get others involved to beat Seattle.

49ers can't solely rely on Mike Evans

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are a prideful group, especially on defense. Knowing Evans eviscerated them must have left a sour taste since the initial matchup.

They are going to do everything they can to slow Evans down in the second matchup. They'll be better prepared, too, since they're coming off their Bye Week.

Seattle is rested, has had ample time to prepare, and has all the motivation in the world. They will make it personal to keep Evans in check.

No other receiver has hurt them like Evans did, especially on vertical routes. Evans was targeted on five of 14 vertical routes, totaling three receptions for 66 yards.

Entering Week 12, Evans stands as the only receiver to have gained more than 50 yards on such routes against the Seahawks' defense this season.

That certainly has been a talking point all week, if not longer, in the Seahawks' locker room. They know that if they can limit or even remove Evans from the equation, they can win.

And it's true. If the Evans is a non-factor in a game, winning will be tough, especially against an elite defense like the Seahawks'. The 49ers needed Evans to pop off in Week 5 to win.

He was their only effective receiver. No other 49ers receiver had more than 24 receiving yards. Seattle will take their chances in letting the rest of the skill players beat them.

They will make the 49ers try to beat them with anyone other than Evans. That means Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey will need to help lead the way.

With all that said, that doesn't necessarily mean Evans will be quiet. He will still have a major impact, even if he only catches four balls for 60 yards. It's still helpful.

But the odds of him exploding as he did in Week 5 are unlikely. Seattle's defense will throw everything at him to prevent it from happening. They'll allow anyone else to beat them, not Evans.

I wouldn't expect Jobe to match up with him too much. Seattle will have formulated an adequate game plan to neutralize Evans, forcing Purdy to rely on his other weapons.

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