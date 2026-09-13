Could 49ers QB Brock Purdy enter MVP conversations in 2026?

The perception of Brock Purdy has been a roller coaster ride. He has gone from the most slept on quarterback in his draft class to a potentially overrated player, and now back to someone who is quietly strung together about seven strong football games.

After his Week 1 performance, he has a chance to sneakily become an MVP candidate.

San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy is Flying Under the Radar

Purdy was not perfect, but he completed 73.5% of his passes and had three passing touchdowns to just one interception. He also added five rushes for 29 yards on the ground.

This is continuing a string of good football for the 49ers franchise quarterback going back to December of 2025. Purdy was hurt for the majority of the first 10 weeks of the season. He started in just two games over that time.

He took a couple of games to shake off the rust, but his stats from Week 15 through the first week of 2026 are strong. Including playoffs, the 49ers 5-2 in their past seven games. Purdy is completing 68% of his passes, and has 1,627 yards, which comes to 232 per game. He also has 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 194 rushing yards.

= | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over a full season that would 3,944 yards, 39 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and 471 rushing yards. In the year that Purdy finished fourth in the MVP voting he had 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns 11 interceptions, and 144 rushing yards. He had more touchdowns, but more interceptions. He has fewer passing yards, but more rushing yards. His recent play suggests he can contend in MVP conversations.

Beyond that, Purdy is entering a season where he might have one of his best supporting casts, if everyone stays healthy. George Kittle is still shaking off the rust, but the 49ers appear to have found a way to keep Christian McCaffrey healthy.

Mike Evans is healthy right now, and looks like his old self. Even if De’Zhaun Stribling misses some time, they currently have Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel, and both veterans caught touchdowns in Week 1.

Four of the five offensive line spots are solved and are viewed as strengths on the roster. When Purdy is healthy, the 49ers win games. They are now 34-16 in the regular season when he starts. All signs are pointing toward Purdy entering the MVP conversation at some point this season.