It's Thanksgiving for our American readers this week, so don't forget to be thankful that Brock Purdy is the franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

There are many reasons for this. He's taken San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game, the Super Bowl and more recently the NFC Divisional Round. That's some effort.

But when looking beyond that, he's always played at a high level, and the level is even higher this year. The 49ers should be thankful that Purdy’s statistics reflect his effectiveness as a quarterback, as he's recorded 2,624 passing yards across 10 games, with a 71.0% completion rate and 23 touchdowns. His 118.2 passer rating speaks volumes.

But this points to a bigger reason to appreciate Purdy. Beyond his performances on game day, he embodies exactly what the 49ers, or any NFL franchise, would want in a quarterback.

His focus remains solely on football, with no distractions or unnecessary drama. Instead, he is constantly looking for ways to improve, whether through marginal adjustments or significant gains. This relentless desire to develop is undoubtedly one of his greatest qualities.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco lucked into a quarterback who was selected as the last pick of the draft and has established himself as an elite quarterback in the league. Yes, it helps that Kyle Shanahan of all people is his head coach, but all of Purdy's attitude and mentality towards the game is entirely down to him.

This mental aspect of the game is something that can't be taught, requiring natural composure, resilience and self-belief. His ability to handle pressure, learn, not be bothered by setbacks and maintain confidence separates him from many others.

The 49ers have their franchise quarterback for the years to come, and the Purdy era is well and truly underway. It's an exciting time to watch Purdy let it rip, whether he's connecting with future Hall of Famers like Mike Evans and Christian McCaffrey or making the most of opportunities with depth pieces such as Brandin Cooks and Jake Tonges.

But don't forget what he promised this offseason: he wants to win a Super Bowl for the city of San Francisco.

With the 49ers sitting at 9-1 and defeating opponents that mainstream media expected them to lose to, Purdy is certainly backing up those words. He's giving everything he has to deliver on that promise, and the city has every reason to believe in what he and this team are building.