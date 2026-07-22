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49ers Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Be Cut)

These players shouldn't get too comfortable.
Parker Hurley|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Francisco 49ers

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for the start of training camp, there are position battles up and down the roster that can decide starting spots, depth spots, and potentially whether players make the roster or not. What are the most interesting battles heading into training camp?

Starting Left Guard: Connor Colby, Robert Jones, Carver Willis

This is the most significant training camp battle when it comes to who will start in Week 1. Colby is returning from last year, but struggled when given a chance. Jones is a veteran free agent with experience, but he is coming back from an injury. Willis is a rookie with potential, but he played left tackle in college. Any of the three could emerge. 

Leader: Robert Jones

Wide Receiver 3: De’Zhaun Stribling vs Christian Kirk 

Stribling is the future, but Kirk is here and now. The team would like to see Stribling start to work in, but he was a rookie who fell out of round 1, and even when the 49ers drafted him, it felt like a reach. So, he could start slow. The team signed Kirk this offseason, so they clearly have trust in him.

Leader: Stribling 

Running Back 2: Kaelon Black vs. Jordan James

James was on the team last year. However, this is a former fifth-round pick who did almost nothing during his rookie season. On the flip side, the 49ers reached for Black in the third round. So, while Black is a rookie, they might want him to take the job. 

Leader: Black

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Backup Tackle: Vederien Lowe vs Enrique Cruz 

Lowe signed in free agency and has starting tackle experience. However, that did not go well. On the flip side, Cruz is a rookie, but his physical attributes have the potential to become a long-term starter down the road. Can he push Lowe out of the gate?

Leader: Lowe

Depth Edge Rusher: Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu, Cam Sample 

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Romello Height are going to make the roster. The 49ers can keep a fourth, and probably even a fifth. However, the sixth man in that group is the odd man out. Right now, it is likely Sample, who just signed this offseason. 

Odd man out: Sample

Wide Receiver 6: Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson 

The 49ers have four receivers ahead of these three. One, and potentially two of the three will make the team. However, all three are not going to make it. 

Odd man out: Robinson

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Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

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