49ers Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Be Cut)

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for the start of training camp, there are position battles up and down the roster that can decide starting spots, depth spots, and potentially whether players make the roster or not. What are the most interesting battles heading into training camp?

Starting Left Guard: Connor Colby, Robert Jones, Carver Willis

This is the most significant training camp battle when it comes to who will start in Week 1. Colby is returning from last year, but struggled when given a chance. Jones is a veteran free agent with experience, but he is coming back from an injury. Willis is a rookie with potential, but he played left tackle in college. Any of the three could emerge.

Leader: Robert Jones

Wide Receiver 3: De’Zhaun Stribling vs Christian Kirk

Stribling is the future, but Kirk is here and now. The team would like to see Stribling start to work in, but he was a rookie who fell out of round 1, and even when the 49ers drafted him, it felt like a reach. So, he could start slow. The team signed Kirk this offseason, so they clearly have trust in him.

Leader: Stribling

Running Back 2: Kaelon Black vs. Jordan James

James was on the team last year. However, this is a former fifth-round pick who did almost nothing during his rookie season. On the flip side, the 49ers reached for Black in the third round. So, while Black is a rookie, they might want him to take the job.

Leader: Black

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Backup Tackle: Vederien Lowe vs Enrique Cruz

Lowe signed in free agency and has starting tackle experience. However, that did not go well. On the flip side, Cruz is a rookie, but his physical attributes have the potential to become a long-term starter down the road. Can he push Lowe out of the gate?

Leader: Lowe

Depth Edge Rusher: Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu, Cam Sample

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Romello Height are going to make the roster. The 49ers can keep a fourth, and probably even a fifth. However, the sixth man in that group is the odd man out. Right now, it is likely Sample, who just signed this offseason.

Odd man out: Sample

Wide Receiver 6: Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson

The 49ers have four receivers ahead of these three. One, and potentially two of the three will make the team. However, all three are not going to make it.

Odd man out: Robinson