6 Critical Questions the 49ers Face Entering Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers face numerous questions as they get set to begin training camp on July 25.

Every question is a fair and valid one, but not all of them are as critical as these six that they face entering camp. With that said, let’s dive into those critical questions facing the 49ers.

Who is the starting left guard?

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connor Colby is the lead favorite to win the starting job at left guard, and I don’t know if that means he’s made strides to improve from a mediocre rookie season or if he’s their best of an insufficient bunch.

Rookie Carver Willis would be another player to consider, but I wouldn’t bank on him. That leaves Robert Jones, who missed all of 2025 with a broken neck, as the alternative. There isn’t much to be hopeful about here at an important part of their offense.

Does anyone step up at safety?

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) makes attach against San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far, the most concerning position on the 49ers is the safety position. Malik Mustapha is their only starting-caliber player, but even he’s limited due to his size and style as a box safety.

They’ll need a player to step up. It certainly won’t be Ji’Ayir Brown, but maybe it can be Marques Sigle. He has a lot of promise despite some massive struggles. As long as someone steps up, that’s all that matters.

How are the key injured players coming along?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle warms up during the Tight End University annual offseason training summit at Vanderbilt University’s FirstBank Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every few practices, there will surely be a question asked to Kyle Shanahan about how Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Mykel Williams are coming along. Their status for 2026 is pivotal.

I’d like to think Bosa will be good to go for Week 1 or 2 of camp. Kittle probably won’t be until mid-August. It’s Williams who is the most blurry since there haven’t been many updates.

Will Renardo Green retain his starting role?

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing has been said from the 49ers about a competition at cornerback, but they didn’t need to. Their actions have said enough when they added a few players to the position this offseason.

Renardo Green is not guaranteed his starting role. The idea is to heat his seat so that they get the best version of him. If he falters, Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, or rookie Ephesians Prysock will supplant him and make him a trade candidate.

Is the running back room adequate?

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) hands off to running back Jordan James (29) against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To back up Christian McCaffrey in 2026, the 49ers will be relying upon a rookie, Kaelon Black, and essentially another rookie, Jordan James. It’s a bold plan to have them as the alternatives to McCaffrey.

The 49ers will find out after the first few weeks of camp and a preseason game or two if either of these players execute like how Kyle Shanahan wants. There’s a reason rookie running backs struggle to get going in this offense.

Can Ricky Pearsall finally stay healthy?

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not just the regular season where Pearsall can’t stay healthy. He hasn’t managed a 100% training camp since he was drafted. A hamstring injury is what has hampered him in his first two seasons.

Sustaining a clean bill of health through camp will be a perfect first step heading into the season. Even if he has to take an occasional rest, so be it. Whatever it takes to keep him upright.

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