6 Critical Questions the 49ers Face Entering Training Camp
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The San Francisco 49ers face numerous questions as they get set to begin training camp on July 25.
Every question is a fair and valid one, but not all of them are as critical as these six that they face entering camp. With that said, let’s dive into those critical questions facing the 49ers.
Who is the starting left guard?
Connor Colby is the lead favorite to win the starting job at left guard, and I don’t know if that means he’s made strides to improve from a mediocre rookie season or if he’s their best of an insufficient bunch.
Rookie Carver Willis would be another player to consider, but I wouldn’t bank on him. That leaves Robert Jones, who missed all of 2025 with a broken neck, as the alternative. There isn’t much to be hopeful about here at an important part of their offense.
Does anyone step up at safety?
By far, the most concerning position on the 49ers is the safety position. Malik Mustapha is their only starting-caliber player, but even he’s limited due to his size and style as a box safety.
They’ll need a player to step up. It certainly won’t be Ji’Ayir Brown, but maybe it can be Marques Sigle. He has a lot of promise despite some massive struggles. As long as someone steps up, that’s all that matters.
How are the key injured players coming along?
Every few practices, there will surely be a question asked to Kyle Shanahan about how Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and Mykel Williams are coming along. Their status for 2026 is pivotal.
I’d like to think Bosa will be good to go for Week 1 or 2 of camp. Kittle probably won’t be until mid-August. It’s Williams who is the most blurry since there haven’t been many updates.
Will Renardo Green retain his starting role?
Nothing has been said from the 49ers about a competition at cornerback, but they didn’t need to. Their actions have said enough when they added a few players to the position this offseason.
Renardo Green is not guaranteed his starting role. The idea is to heat his seat so that they get the best version of him. If he falters, Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, or rookie Ephesians Prysock will supplant him and make him a trade candidate.
Is the running back room adequate?
To back up Christian McCaffrey in 2026, the 49ers will be relying upon a rookie, Kaelon Black, and essentially another rookie, Jordan James. It’s a bold plan to have them as the alternatives to McCaffrey.
The 49ers will find out after the first few weeks of camp and a preseason game or two if either of these players execute like how Kyle Shanahan wants. There’s a reason rookie running backs struggle to get going in this offense.
Can Ricky Pearsall finally stay healthy?
It’s not just the regular season where Pearsall can’t stay healthy. He hasn’t managed a 100% training camp since he was drafted. A hamstring injury is what has hampered him in his first two seasons.
Sustaining a clean bill of health through camp will be a perfect first step heading into the season. Even if he has to take an occasional rest, so be it. Whatever it takes to keep him upright.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN