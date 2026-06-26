49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Still Hasn't Filed for Reinstatement in the NFL

If you think Brandon Aiyuk's social media campaign to get the 49ers to release him has been part of some giant master plan, think again.

This man has been winging it the whole time.

For weeks, Aiyuk has taunted the 49ers and dared them to release him so he can sign with the Washington Commanders. Turns out, the 49ers can't release him yet because he's on the Reserve/Left Squad list, and he has to file paperwork with the NFL before he gets reinstated in the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"He's lighting money on fire every time he posts an Instagram video," Fowler said. "He is on the 49ers' left squad list still. To get off that list, he has to apply to Commissioner Roger Goodell, he has to file paperwork. I'm told that hasn't happened.

"I'm told the 49ers haven't given any sort of firm indication to him whether he's going to be cut, traded or whatever. Teams I talk to say that he's essentially untradeable right now, and I've talked to some people around the league who think that when he does get cut, if he gets cut, he might have to sign a vet minimum deal somewhere because of how all this has gone.

"It's a buyer-beware situation. Certainly, he wants to go to Washington. Washington is not planning to sign a receiver right now. Maybe closer to training camp, they revisit it, but the outlook is not great for him right now."

This morning, Aiyuk posted another video on Instagram, one that shows how little he has planned ahead.

"On a real serious note, can anybody tell me if I really have a warrant out for my arrest in California?" Aiyuk said. "Because my bro said he wants to throw in Cali, but if I have a warrant, I'm about to stay out here (in Virginia)."

Yes, Aiyuk has a warrant out for a misdemeanor speeding charge. Yes, he has to handle that and file for reinstatement with the league before the 49ers can release him and he can sign with the Washington Commanders. Yes, he probably knows those two things now. Of course, he should have known them weeks ago.

Still, I expect Aiyuk will file his paperwork right before camp and get released in roughly a month. Think of him as a high school student waiting until the last minute to do his summer homework.

It's not recommended, but it happens.