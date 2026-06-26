49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Still Hasn't Filed for Reinstatement in the NFL
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If you think Brandon Aiyuk's social media campaign to get the 49ers to release him has been part of some giant master plan, think again.
This man has been winging it the whole time.
For weeks, Aiyuk has taunted the 49ers and dared them to release him so he can sign with the Washington Commanders. Turns out, the 49ers can't release him yet because he's on the Reserve/Left Squad list, and he has to file paperwork with the NFL before he gets reinstated in the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"He's lighting money on fire every time he posts an Instagram video," Fowler said. "He is on the 49ers' left squad list still. To get off that list, he has to apply to Commissioner Roger Goodell, he has to file paperwork. I'm told that hasn't happened.
"I'm told the 49ers haven't given any sort of firm indication to him whether he's going to be cut, traded or whatever. Teams I talk to say that he's essentially untradeable right now, and I've talked to some people around the league who think that when he does get cut, if he gets cut, he might have to sign a vet minimum deal somewhere because of how all this has gone.
"It's a buyer-beware situation. Certainly, he wants to go to Washington. Washington is not planning to sign a receiver right now. Maybe closer to training camp, they revisit it, but the outlook is not great for him right now."
This morning, Aiyuk posted another video on Instagram, one that shows how little he has planned ahead.
"On a real serious note, can anybody tell me if I really have a warrant out for my arrest in California?" Aiyuk said. "Because my bro said he wants to throw in Cali, but if I have a warrant, I'm about to stay out here (in Virginia)."
Yes, Aiyuk has a warrant out for a misdemeanor speeding charge. Yes, he has to handle that and file for reinstatement with the league before the 49ers can release him and he can sign with the Washington Commanders. Yes, he probably knows those two things now. Of course, he should have known them weeks ago.
Still, I expect Aiyuk will file his paperwork right before camp and get released in roughly a month. Think of him as a high school student waiting until the last minute to do his summer homework.
It's not recommended, but it happens.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn