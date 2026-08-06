49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Dream to Join the Commanders is Foiled

For almost two months, Brandon Aiyuk went on a social media tirade taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers and pretending he was already signed by the Washington Commanders.

Sure enough, the joke's on Aiyuk now. He will not be joining the Commanders after they signed Stefon Diggs on Wednesday. His dream of leaving the 49ers and joining the Commanders is foiled.

But that’s all it ever was — a dream.

Where it went wrong

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aiyuk had zero shot of ever joining the Commanders. It all starts with his failure to file for reinstatement. If he were serious about being in Washington, he would’ve gotten the paperwork done.

That would’ve set him up perfectly to show up at the 49ers’ facility, whether it was during OTAs (ideally for him) or training camp. The moment he gets reinstated and shows up or threatens to show up, they’d release him.

He had all the cards. It might not have been a full house, but he was holding three of a kind. The 49ers most certainly would’ve finally released him. Instead, Aiyuk continued to play the fool on social media.

Rather than do what was beneficial for his NFL career, he continued to parade on social media with shots at the 49ers. Eventually, he ended up in a weird back-and-forth with Jayden Daniels. That’s supposed to be his future quarterback

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Instead, he’s engaging in this battle with him, which definitely isn’t going to help him join the Commanders down the line. Daniels is probably the only person in his corner advocating for the Commanders to sign him.

But once that happens to him, there’s no way general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn can feel comfortable bringing him in. Aiyuk is way too much of a wild card, even if he is coming at a low price.

The Commanders realized that Aiyuk is out of his mind and that he’s never going to be released since he isn’t taking the steps to do it. That is when they pivoted to Diggs, who has some baggage of his own.

But at least the Commanders know Diggs can be impactful on the field and that he doesn’t pose a threat to disrupt the locker room the same way that Aiyuk does. It became a no-brainer for them.

As I’ve stated in multiple articles before, Aiyuk has no one to blame but himself. Don’t expect him to play in 2026.

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