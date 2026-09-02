5 49ers Who Must Be Handled Carefully in Week 1
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers roster is set, the team is a week away from the season opener in Australia. While the game has massive implications given the opponent, the 49ers also have to remember it is only Week 1 of a long season.
Who are some players on the 49ers that should be monitored throughout the first week?
San Francisco 49ers Must Be Cautious With These Players
Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey is coming off one of the most high-usage seasons in his career. Most players tend to get injured the following season due to not being able to maintain that workload. The 49ers have to be wary of that, especially early in the year.
They drafted Kaelon Black and Jordan James in back-to-back seasons to fill the backup spot. They need to lean on these two early in the year if they want to unleash McCaffrey later.
Mike Evans
Evans has been an iron man when it comes to health, but his age is catching up to him. He was dinged up a bit in 2024, missed significant time in 2025, and now is missing a lot of training camp work in 2026. Evans does not appear to have a serious injury, but any time he gets overworked, he ends up limping away and missing a day or so. The 49ers want to get the most out of him but have to take it slow.
Carver Willis
The 49ers are likely going to start Carver Willis in Week 1. However, the fourth-round rookie did not win the job as much as the other players around him lost it. They need to protect him. Trent Williams and Jake Brendel are veterans. How can they make life easier for the young lineman in his debut?
George Kittle
Kittle is returning to practice, and he is eyeing a return for Week 1. Still, he will have been active for less than a month, and he will have recently recovered from a torn Achilles. He had multiple injuries last year, so not only will returning from that particular injury matter, but his body must adjust in all areas.
Nick Bosa
Bosa is set to play after his ACL injury early in the 49ers' 2025 season. Still, for a player with injury scares across his NFL career, they cannot overuse him in Week 1. We should see a lot of Sam Okuayinonu and Keion White.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley