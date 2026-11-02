5 49ers Poised for Better Play After Bye Week
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers are at their bye week, it is a good chance for some players to reset their bodies and minds and get ready for a strong end of the season. Which players on the roster are poised to play better in the second half than they did in the first half?
5 San Francisco Players Expected to Perform Better After Bye Week
Jordan Watkins
Watkins started to come along in the two weeks prior to the bye week. He has 184 career snaps in one and a half seasons. Of those, 97 were in the past two weeks. He has eight career catches for 164 yards. He has four catches for 78 yards in the past two weeks.
San Francisco might get healthier at the bye week. That could push Watkins down a bit. However, the team has to find ways to keep him on the field because he is young and talented.
Osa Odighizuwa
Odighizuwa has two sacks in seven games, so is already pacing toward his career-high of 4.5 sacks. However, with DeForest Buckner in the picture, life should get a lot easier for him. He should play fewer snaps and be more impactful when he does play. Look for at least three more sacks this year.
Ephesians Prysock
The rookie made his defensive debut with two snaps in Week 7. Now, the team has cut Jack Jones, leaving a role open for dime snaps. When San Francisco wants to push Deommodore Lenoir in the slot, it likely means Prysock coming in on the outside now. This will be a lot more on his plate.
Mykel Williams
Williams returned from his ACL injury in Week 5. He went from 23 snaps in his debut to 30 the following week and then 33 the game after that. Now, he gets a bye week to regroup and reassess where he stands.
Williams should come out of the bye week healthy with a better group of players around him. He should finish the year strong.
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha started the season on the bench. The third-year safety has three starts this season. However, he had 22 career starts before that. So, now that he is back in the lineup and playing well, it is going to be hard to pull him. They might bench Ji’Ayir Brown when Marques Sigle is healthy and roll with Sigle.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley