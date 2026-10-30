Honest Assessment of the 49ers' Rookies at the Bye Week

With the San Francisco 49ers sitting at the bye week, it is a good chance to look back at how the rookie class has done and what to expect from them after getting a chance to reset.

San Francisco 49ers Rookie Class Review at Bye Week

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling has been out since Week 1. While Kyle Shanahan did not name a specific date, he was always expected to miss at least 10 weeks, and Shanahan noted that closer to December is the expectation. The big question is what role he can step back into that late in the year.

Romello Height

Height is fifth amongst rookies in pass rush snaps. However, he is sixth in pressures and 10th in pass rush win rate, so he is playing a touch below expectations. Height had a career-high five pressures in Week 6, but followed that up with zero pressures the next week. He needs to string together a more consistent pass rush.

Kaelon Black

Black has 57 rushes for 233 yards. He averages 8.1 rushing attempts for 33 yards per game. He is averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, and his success rate is 58%. Last year, Brian Robinson averaged 4.3 yards per attempt with a 54% success rate. He averaged 5.4 attempts for 23.5 yards per game. Black has been a slight upgrade, which is all that the team asked for in his rookie year.

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Gracen Halton

Halton is third amongst rookie interior rushers in pass-rush snaps. He is tied for second in pressures and second in pass-rush win rate. He is outshooting expectations. The only question is how much run-game presence he can bring.

Carver Willis

Carver Willis has not played, but Connor Colby has struggled in the past few weeks. They might call on Willis to start after the bye.

Ephesians Prysock

Prysock made his defensive debut with two snaps in Week 7. After cutting Jack Jones, he is next in line to play the dime role.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger is 27th amongst defensive rookies in snaps, ninth amongst linebackers. He is seventh among rookie linebackers in run stops. The only question is how much more they plan to put on his plate.

Enrique Cruz

Cruz has mostly been inactive this year as it is a red-shirt season.

James Thompson

Thompson is a UDFA, but the rookie has 91 snaps and has excelled in the run game.