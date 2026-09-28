5 49ers Whose Stock Is Surging After Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers had lapses at times, but the offense was quite efficient in their win over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite injuries and a closer-than-expected second half, who was a riser on the 49ers roster?

5 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Is On the Rise

Jordan Watkins

Jordan Watkins was inactive for the first two weeks of the 49ers season. However, the injuries to the position were too much, and the team had to activate him. He only played 15 snaps, but he recorded 60 yards.

Watkins averaged an impressive 1.73 yards per route run as a rookie; he just barely played and had a small sample of work. Still, when he plays, he produces. With Mike Evans banged up, the 49ers should try to start Watkins.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey has been eased off of his rushing workload to give room for rookie Kaelon Black. He has still been impactful in the passing game, but has not been overworked in the passing game. In Week 3, he had a season-high 15 rushes for a season-high 75 yards.

When the team needs their star to close out a game, they are not afraid to lean on McCaffrey.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keion White

The 49ers needed a big game from White after the Nick Bosa injury and got that. He aligned over the guard and tackle and had a sack in the game. The defense was not good in their Week 3, but he helped them get enough stops to win the game.

Fred Warner

If the 49ers defense finishes anywhere close to average this season, Warner should be getting Defensive Player of the Year consideration. He has been on fire this year. He had an absurd seven run stops in the 49ers Week 3 win. He was in the backfield continuously during important moments. The defense would be one of the worst in the NFL if it were not for Warner.

Sebastain Valdez

The 49ers entered the game without Alfred Collins, CJ West, and James Thompson. So, former UDFA Sebastian Valdez was called up from the practice squad. When rookie Gracen Halton went down with cramps, the team called on Valdez to play a career-high 31 snaps. It was second amongst interior linemen, behind starter Osa Odighizuwa. He performed well with the big increase in role. With all of the injuries on the line, he could be in line for another big role in Week 4.