5 49ers Whose Stock Dropped After Seahawks Victory
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The San Francisco 49ers won a thrilling game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. However, with such a tough win can come some ups and downs along the way. Which players on the 49ers saw their stock drop despite the win?
5 San Francisco 49ers Who Struggled Against Seattle Seahawks
Connor Colby
Colby has been much better in 2026 than he was in 2025. However, some of that could be competition-aided. It did not help that Byron Murphy is one of the best young defensive tackles in the NFL. Still, he had his way with Colby in this game, who allowed three pressures according to PFF. San Francisco also struggled to run the ball.
Secondary Pass Catchers
The 49ers' passing attack is Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans. Deebo Samuel has 206 yards this season, but 80 were on a hook and lateral that he did not even receive. Since Week 3, Jordan Watkins has two catches for 60 yards, and that is fifth on the team. Jacob Cowing has nine yards, and Brandon Cooks has seven yards. They are getting nothing from this group of players.
Kaelon Black
Black started the season looking hot. He recorded 14 rushing attempts for 65 yards in the 49ers' Week 1 win. It was looking like he was going to be a legitimate piece of the offense. Since then, he has had 23 carries for 71 yards. The good news is that his success rate is still high. They use him a lot in short-yardage situations. However, he is not as big a piece of the offense as expected, and he has not flashed any dynamic ability or passing game impact.
Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw has been up and down all season. He has made big plays and has been a force downhill. Then, in space, he misses tackles. He has been reliable until he left the game early due to a silly ejection. Jaden Dugger flashed with Greenlaw out. The team is much more committed to Dugger than Greenlaw beyond this year. Can Dugger eat into Greenlaw’s snaps?
Ogbo Okoronkwo
With all of the injuries along the edge rusher room, the team has started to lean into Okoronkwo playing more often. He had 48 snaps in Week 3 and then had 25 snaps the following week. However, with Mykel Williams back in the lineup, he was down to 14. He is not going to jump Romello Height or Keion White. So, when Nick Bosa returns, he might be inactive.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley