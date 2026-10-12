5 49ers Whose Stock Dropped After Seahawks Victory

The San Francisco 49ers won a thrilling game against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. However, with such a tough win can come some ups and downs along the way. Which players on the 49ers saw their stock drop despite the win?

5 San Francisco 49ers Who Struggled Against Seattle Seahawks

Connor Colby

Colby has been much better in 2026 than he was in 2025. However, some of that could be competition-aided. It did not help that Byron Murphy is one of the best young defensive tackles in the NFL. Still, he had his way with Colby in this game, who allowed three pressures according to PFF. San Francisco also struggled to run the ball.

Secondary Pass Catchers

The 49ers' passing attack is Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Mike Evans. Deebo Samuel has 206 yards this season, but 80 were on a hook and lateral that he did not even receive. Since Week 3, Jordan Watkins has two catches for 60 yards, and that is fifth on the team. Jacob Cowing has nine yards, and Brandon Cooks has seven yards. They are getting nothing from this group of players.

Kaelon Black

Black started the season looking hot. He recorded 14 rushing attempts for 65 yards in the 49ers' Week 1 win. It was looking like he was going to be a legitimate piece of the offense. Since then, he has had 23 carries for 71 yards. The good news is that his success rate is still high. They use him a lot in short-yardage situations. However, he is not as big a piece of the offense as expected, and he has not flashed any dynamic ability or passing game impact.

Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw has been up and down all season. He has made big plays and has been a force downhill. Then, in space, he misses tackles. He has been reliable until he left the game early due to a silly ejection. Jaden Dugger flashed with Greenlaw out. The team is much more committed to Dugger than Greenlaw beyond this year. Can Dugger eat into Greenlaw’s snaps?

Ogbo Okoronkwo

With all of the injuries along the edge rusher room, the team has started to lean into Okoronkwo playing more often. He had 48 snaps in Week 3 and then had 25 snaps the following week. However, with Mykel Williams back in the lineup, he was down to 14. He is not going to jump Romello Height or Keion White. So, when Nick Bosa returns, he might be inactive.