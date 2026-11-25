The San Francisco 49ers held out five players in their first Week 12 practice against the Seattle Seahawks, including Brock Purdy.

At his press conference today, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy is nursing an ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Shanahan was asked if he thinks Purdy can participate in practice later this week, to which he responded, "We'll see." He also said it's possible Purdy misses the game against Seattle.

The bright side is that Purdy is considered day-to-day. He's not dealing with a high ankle sprain, which is encouraging news. His absence on Wednesday is to keep him from aggravating it.

If Purdy can't go, Mac Jones will start in his place against Seattle. The 49ers were kept afloat last year thanks to Jones. He's a perfect fit in the 49ers' offense.

It's for times like this that justify why the 49ers didn't trade Jones, or why they held such a high price on him for anyone who wanted to acquire him.

The 49ers would've been forced to go with Kurtis Rourke. They stand no chance of beating the Seahawks, or any team, for that matter, with Rourke at the helm.

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs onto the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Seahawks are an opponent the 49ers need Purdy to beat. Purdy's ability to keep plays alive, his in-rhythm passing, and his rapport with Mike Evans are crucial.

I wouldn't be confident the 49ers can beat the Seahawks, who are coming off a Bye Week, with Jones, as solid as he is. Purdy will need to be active for Friday's practice to keep his availability alive.

As for the other four 49ers that missed practice: Dre Greenlaw (neck), Siran Neal (knee/foot), Evans (Achilles), and Jordan Watkins (groin).

Greenlaw was inactive against the Vikings with a neck injury despite getting in a limited practice before game day. He's in a volatile situation, but Shanahan said the 49ers aren't concerned about his longevity this season.

They will certainly want him back for Seattle, especially since he didn't finish the game in Week 5. His tone-setting physicality is needed for this matchup.

As for Evans, his absence is a moot point. This is part of the load management for him, and rightfully so. They need to keep his Achilles as fresh as can be for game days.

All eyes will be on Purdy throughout the week.

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