Brock Purdy Misses First Week 12 Practice With New Injury
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The San Francisco 49ers held out five players in their first Week 12 practice against the Seattle Seahawks, including Brock Purdy.
At his press conference today, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Purdy is nursing an ankle sprain. He suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.
Shanahan was asked if he thinks Purdy can participate in practice later this week, to which he responded, "We'll see." He also said it's possible Purdy misses the game against Seattle.
The bright side is that Purdy is considered day-to-day. He's not dealing with a high ankle sprain, which is encouraging news. His absence on Wednesday is to keep him from aggravating it.
If Purdy can't go, Mac Jones will start in his place against Seattle. The 49ers were kept afloat last year thanks to Jones. He's a perfect fit in the 49ers' offense.
It's for times like this that justify why the 49ers didn't trade Jones, or why they held such a high price on him for anyone who wanted to acquire him.
The 49ers would've been forced to go with Kurtis Rourke. They stand no chance of beating the Seahawks, or any team, for that matter, with Rourke at the helm.
However, the Seahawks are an opponent the 49ers need Purdy to beat. Purdy's ability to keep plays alive, his in-rhythm passing, and his rapport with Mike Evans are crucial.
I wouldn't be confident the 49ers can beat the Seahawks, who are coming off a Bye Week, with Jones, as solid as he is. Purdy will need to be active for Friday's practice to keep his availability alive.
As for the other four 49ers that missed practice: Dre Greenlaw (neck), Siran Neal (knee/foot), Evans (Achilles), and Jordan Watkins (groin).
Greenlaw was inactive against the Vikings with a neck injury despite getting in a limited practice before game day. He's in a volatile situation, but Shanahan said the 49ers aren't concerned about his longevity this season.
They will certainly want him back for Seattle, especially since he didn't finish the game in Week 5. His tone-setting physicality is needed for this matchup.
As for Evans, his absence is a moot point. This is part of the load management for him, and rightfully so. They need to keep his Achilles as fresh as can be for game days.
All eyes will be on Purdy throughout the week.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN