The San Francisco 49ers will need to be at their very best when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Mexico City, especially on offense.

Minnesota's defense is easily the best in the league. Moving the ball and putting up points against them will be difficult. It will be night and day compared to playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy have always struggled against the Vikings' defense thanks to defensive coordinator Brian Flores. However, as vaunted as the Vikings' defense is, they have a weakness the 49ers can exploit.

49ers can exploit Vikings' defensive weakness

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's their run defense. Minnesota's run defense ranks No. 17 in yards per game allowed at 111.9. They've also allowed the 13th-most runs of 10 yards or more.

This is where the 49ers will find success. In fact, it's the only way they will beat the Vikings. It's if they can successfully exploit this weakness.

For starters, it will wear down the Vikings' defense, especially with the game being played at high altitude in Mexico City. Of course, the 49ers can tire on offense as well, which is why rookie Kaelon Black will need a lot of carries.

Tiring games also tend to favor the offense. Just look at the 49ers' defense last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Shanahan said that their defense was gassed, especially the defensive line.

Another reason running the ball will help the 49ers is because of third down. This will help them stay in manageable third-down situations. That is crucial to defeating the flurry of blitzes from the Vikings.

It will place Purdy in an advantageous position to drop back for a quick pass to either Keenan Allen or Christian McCaffrey. There won't be enough time for the blitz to get to him since the yardage for a conversion will be short.

Shanahan must avoid dialing up a ton of passes for Purdy to get blasted on early downs. That will set them back well behind the chains and make converting first downs extremely difficult, if not impossible, against Minnesota's defense.

The run-blocking will need to be elite for the 49ers. Left guard Connor Colby will be their biggest worry, especially since he struggled against the Cowboys last week.

Everyone else should be fine to execute at a high level. Everything hinges on the 49ers running the ball against the Vikings.

If the 49ers can't find success on the ground , they won't win the game.

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