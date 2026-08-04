5 49ers Whose Stock Is Soaring After the First Week of Camp

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are more than a week into the start of training camp, who on the roster has improved their chances of making the initial 53-man roster?

5 San Francisco 49ers who improved their chances of making the 53-man roster in training camp

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke was a complete unknown last year coming off of his ACL injury. However, he is healthy now, and everything appears to be positive out of training camp. The 49ers do not want to risk losing him to another team on the practice squad, and they could need the emergency quarterback.

Demarcus Robinson

Robinson was firmly looking like he would struggle to make the roster to start training camp. However, Christian Kirk has not practiced yet, and Ricky Pearsall is done for the year. Deebo Samuel was signed, but while he will take the role of Pearsall, he might also make Jacob Cowing and Junior Bergen expendable as return men. So, Robinson is definitely seeing his chances of making the roster improve.

Khalil Herbert

Considering Herbert was not on the 49ers roster a week ago, his standing on the roster is dramatically improved. A lot of that comes down to the room around him. Jordan James has fractured ribs and a questionable timeline to return. Isaac Guerendo has not practiced at all and looks like a player on the outside of the roster looking in. Even rookie Kaelon Black has needed some time off due to bumps and bruises. So, Herbert has a legitimate chance to make the team. He is not a starter, but he has been sticking on NFL rosters for the past six seasons. So, it would not be a surprise if he made another roster.

Austen Pleasants

Pleasants started in Week 18 with home-field advantage on the line for the team. So, he has a chance to make the roster. However, his chances did not look strong entering camp. The team signed Vederian Lowe and drafted Enrique Cruz to step in at tackle. Cruz is just a rookie, but he has not been able to push Plesants. Lowe has not been healthy since he arrived to camp. This is opening the door for Plesants.

Bryson Eason

The 49ers interior defensive line has been banged up, and the team might need some depth. Eason has been flashing at camp and has risen up the depth chart due to the injuries at the position. Do not be surprised if he keeps his role.